Jupiter Power Announces Executive Leadership Transitions to Support Rapid Growth and Continued Operational Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power"), a leading independent developer and owner/operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems, today announced executive leadership changes designed to align the company's management structure with its next phase of growth.

Audrey Griffin, a founding principal of Jupiter Power and the company's Chief Operating Officer since 2019, has decided to step down from her role. "It has been thrilling to be a part of the Jupiter Power journey since the start of the company to now a platform of nearly 9 GWh of projects operating, in construction or under contract. I am immensely proud of what this team has achieved, pioneering an industry-leading storage operations platform singularly focused on maximizing value alongside real-world technical intricacies of a storage asset portfolio," said Ms. Griffin. "I am delighted to watch the future trajectory of Jupiter as the team continues to go from strength to strength."

Ms. Griffin has been a leader in the energy storage industry since 2011. At Jupiter Power, she oversaw development of the company's leading BESS dispatch and optimization capabilities, including building the trading, analytics, QSE and data science teams. She will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity.

Jack Godshall has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Godshall has led Jupiter Power's development and origination teams as Chief Commercial Officer since the company's founding, overseeing the advancement of projects from early-stage siting through commercial operations. Mr. Godshall's appointment to COO ensures close alignment between project execution and long-term strategy for Jupiter as the energy storage industry progresses in commercial contracting. "Jupiter has a well-earned reputation for excellence in project development and execution, as evident by our increasingly diverse commercial offtake partners," said Mr. Godshall, "I am excited to continue to guide Jupiter Power as a leader in energy storage in this time of great load growth and increased need for power."

Laura Wellborn will join Jupiter's senior management team as Chief Revenue Officer and will manage the workstreams previously overseen by Ms. Griffin. Ms. Wellborn, who joined Jupiter in 2020 with eleven previous years of energy experience in trading and development, previously oversaw market operations. Under Ms. Wellborn, Jupiter Power's market operations team has grown to include dispatch and scheduling for a portfolio of nearly 2,400 MWh operational energy storage projects, and the development and operations of an in-house Qualified Scheduling Entity.

"Audrey's contributions have been foundational to our operational excellence. We are so sad to see her go, but we wish her the very best - Jupiter stands on the shoulders of her many contributions over the last seven years as we start the next chapter," said Andy Bowman, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Power. "With Jack and Laura's proven leadership and market insights, the company is well-positioned to continue expanding our portfolio of reliable, flexible energy storage projects nationwide. These changes reflect the depth and capability of our leadership team and ensure the company is prepared for continued success."

About Jupiter Power

Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 12,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.

