Jupiter Systems unveils exciting changes to celebrate 40 years of revolutionizing AV industry

"Our new branding reflects Jupiter's evolution while also acknowledging the reasons our global base of customers and partners trust us with their business," explains Justin Shong, Jupiter Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

Visitors to Jupiter.com will now be able to quickly navigate to technology insights, enhanced product information, market segmentation details and stunning product photography. The refreshed website design, corporate logo and messaging underscore Jupiter's value proposition: to empower mission-critical organizations around the world with innovative solutions that drive improved decision-making.

Jupiter's global network of channel partners is critical to the company's evolution. In recent weeks, the company has rolled out a new dealer registration program. Looking forward, it will be launching other programs and platforms to support its growing network of partners. For more information, partners can contact [email protected] or visit Jupiter's new Partner page.

It has been 40 years since this independently owned, Silicon Valley company got its start. From the beginning, Jupiter pushed industry boundaries, always looking beyond what was "industry-standard."

Established in 1981, the company took shape when its founders began working with the UCSF School of Medicine on a way to simultaneously stream multiple sources of video content on a single display. Their innovative solution established Jupiter as the pioneer of real-time collaborative visualization technology.

Since its inception, the company has brought many more firsts to the market. Now, with over 25,000 mission-critical installations in 50 countries around the world, Jupiter continues to challenge the industry by expanding its product portfolio to improve the way visual content is both delivered and seen.

"For forty years, Jupiter's goal has always been to exceed industry—and ultimately, customer—expectations," says Jupiter CEO Sidney Rittenberg. "The enhancements we're announcing today signify our continued trajectory of innovation—a path of progress I'm excited to share with our customers and partners."

Jupiter is the pioneer of real-time collaborative visualization technology that drives decision-making across mission-critical organizations worldwide. For 40 years, Jupiter has empowered federal agencies, public and private organizations and large and small corporations, by delivering revolutionary ways to process multiple, simultaneous data from disparate sources and display them effectively with control. Recognized as the innovation leader in collaborative visualization, Jupiter's breakthroughs and product innovations have shaped the industry.

