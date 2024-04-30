JupiterOne and watchTowr announce partnership to protect business critical assets with broad exposure management capabilities, spearheaded by new CEO, Paul Forte

Paul Forte, current Chief Operating Officer moves into CEO role; former CEO & Founder Erkang Zheng will shift focus to product innovation and evangelism for this unicorn cybersecurity startup.

DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , a leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, has formed a strategic partnership with watchTowr. watchTowr is a leader in external attack surface management (EASM) technology and fuelled by watchTowr Labs, a renowned vulnerability R&D capability. This collaboration enables customers to rapidly prioritize emerging threats within their constantly changing environments, focusing on fixing the most critical risks impacting their business, which enables an end-to-end continuous threat exposure management process (CTEM).

Over 28,000 CVE records were published in 2023; a figure that is expected to increase as attackers shorten the time from known vulnerability to exploit, reducing it from weeks to days. JupiterOne and watchTowr's integrated solution empowers enterprises to discover their most critical and exploitable vulnerabilities, prioritize them with asset context based on business impact and receive an actionable remediation plan to improve security posture.

JupiterOne and watchTowr form strategic partnership to protect critical assets with continuous exposure management. Post this

Leading this partnership is incoming CEO Paul Forte. Forte joined JupiterOne in March 2023 as Chief Revenue Officer. He took over the go-to-market organization just after a Series C, $70 million raise in June of 2023. Forte was promoted to a new Chief Operating Officer role in October of 2023, and now moves into the Chief Executive Officer position.

Former CEO & Founder, Erkang Zheng, praised Forte while passing over the reins, "Paul is a force multiplier. I feel confident that the company is in good hands." Zheng will move into a role focused on industry and company evangelism along with product innovation. As data complexity increases and hackers continue to get more sophisticated, this $2T industry will continue its meteoric rise and Zheng wants to help drive industry innovation. Zheng continues as Chairman of the Board, emphasizing, "Security should be a basic right," aligning with the company's vision.

This partnership enables a complete continuous threat exposure management program, addressing the full spectrum of cyber risk management. The fully integrated solution provides continuous monitoring and assessment of both internal and external digital assets, allowing for prioritization and effective threat mitigation for a business's most critical assets. "Our partnership with watchTowr is a game-changer" said Forte. "Combining our data aggregation with real-time asset discovery and automated security testing allows us to offer a unique, all-encompassing approach to exposure management."

Benjamin Harris, CEO, watchTowr, said, "While the number of reported vulnerabilities continues to rise, the vulnerabilities that matter - in mission-critical, key systems - have exploded at an alarming rate. This reality, combined with the significant reduction of time needed by attackers to weaponize vulnerabilities has made the ability to validate exploitability and prioritise actions based on real business risk more vital than ever. We're excited to join forces with JupiterOne to empower security teams with this end-to-end capability."

Forte had this to say about the path forward, "The goal is to continue to make our product so beneficial for our customers that they would be lost without it. We continue to look for ways to add value for our customers; while concurrently trying to help them reduce costs. I feel confident of our future because I am inheriting a team with the most grit, determination, and heart I could hope for. At the end of the day, it's the people that get it done. I am just a mere orchestrator."

Follow

About JupiterOne:

JupiterOne is a cybersecurity startup delivering powerful software solutions to companies across all industries, providing deep insights to cyber assets and the relationships between, empowering security professionals to have true knowledge and ownership of their attack surfaces.

About watchTowr:

watchTowr is a global cybersecurity technology company, built by former adversaries. watchTowr's world-class External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology, is informed by years of experience compromising some of the world's most targeted organisations and utilised by Fortune 500, financial services and critical infrastructure providers every day.

Contact:

Valerie Zargarpur

Senior Director of Marketing, JupiterOne

(833) 578-7663

[email protected]

SOURCE JupiterOne, Inc.