JupiterOne Appoints Former Splunk CEO to Board of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced the appointment of Doug Merritt, former Splunk CEO, to the company's board of directors.

Merritt joins as the newest member of the Board of Directors. Most recently, Merritt served as Splunk's President and CEO, leading significant shifts in the company's technology roadmap, financial model, and go-to-market approach — dramatically increasing Splunk's market capitalization. Under Merritt's leadership, Splunk's revenues grew from the equivalent of $100m in ARR in May of 2014 to nearly $3 billion in ARR in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

With more than three decades of experience in the technology industry, Merritt is adept at driving large-scale, simultaneous transformations in high-growth environments. He has held senior leadership roles in organizations across various disciplines, including Product, Engineering Sales, and Marketing, for companies such as Cisco, SAP, and PeopleSoft. In addition, Merritt has a background in creating new companies and technology categories, helping to craft the workforce management category through the founding of Icarian, a cloud-delivered talent optimization offering that was eventually acquired by Workstream, and the creation and launch of the GRC category for SAP, which grew from zero revenue into a greater than $600m in license revenue offering in less than five years.

Since its founding, JupiterOne has attracted board members and advisors who reflect the diversity of perspectives across the security industry. Merrit joins the board alongside other industry leaders such as Latha Maripuri, CISO of Uber, and Enrique Salem, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

Merritt will be instrumental in helping JupiterOne continue to scale after its $1B+ valuation in June 2022. JupiterOne sees significant opportunities in the market and is one of Gartner's sample vendors in the emerging CAASM space.

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"I want to extend a warm welcome to Doug as he joins our Board of Directors. We are thrilled to welcome his deep business, strategy, operations, and leadership to the Board at such an important time for JupiterOne. We are confident that his leadership will help steward the next stage of growth. Doug's experience in leading and scaling high-growth businesses is highly relevant and firmly aligned with our mission, making him an ideal addition to JupiterOne's Board of Directors. "

Doug Merritt, Board Member at JupiterOne

"I'm excited to join JupiterOne's Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the company and am energized to work alongside this top-notch group of individuals united by a shared mission to tackle one of the most difficult and pressing global security challenges. The company's innovative approach to security provides significant customer value as they help to solve one of the more vexing cyber problems, asset visibility, and management. Their ability to collect deep asset information, rapidly drive understanding of the relationships between assets, and use this context to reduce their customer's attack surface is impressive. JupiterOne has the potential to be a game changer for security professionals.

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

