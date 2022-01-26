JupiterOne Builds Security Community to Enhance Cyber Asset Protection

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solutions provider, today announced the launch of the new AskJ1 Community Forum, and other initiatives to bring together communities to support discussions, best practices, and solutions for security professionals.

Security is not a zero-sum game. When leaders and professionals from different organizations collaborate to improve their security postures, everyone (except for the attacker) wins. For this reason, JupiterOne is proud to bring together like-minded security professionals, students, educators, and researchers to level the playing field and to make security a basic right for everyone.

In today's announcement, JupiterOne is unveiling the following new community offerings and initiatives:



AskJ1 Community is a new community-driven forum that brings together JupiterOne users, the JupiterOne team, and security professionals to refine the craft of turning infrastructure and security information into context that drives action. The AskJ1 experience offers members various engagement opportunities such as discussions and events and content such as articles, blogs, and documentation.

is a new community-driven forum that brings together JupiterOne users, the JupiterOne team, and security professionals to refine the craft of turning infrastructure and security information into context that drives action. The experience offers members various engagement opportunities such as discussions and events and content such as articles, blogs, and documentation. The North Carolina State University Design Project is a company-sponsored educational effort with the NCSU Senior Design Center and the Department of Computer Science to offer undergraduate students hands-on experience working with leading-edge cloud-native technology, developing cybersecurity skills, and gaining direct engineering experience. In addition, JupiterOne broadens its commitment to the grassroots open-source developer community, with a long-term goal of working with other local universities and researchers around North Carolina .

is a company-sponsored educational effort with the NCSU Senior Design Center and the Department of Computer Science to offer undergraduate students hands-on experience working with leading-edge cloud-native technology, developing cybersecurity skills, and gaining direct engineering experience. In addition, JupiterOne broadens its commitment to the grassroots open-source developer community, with a long-term goal of working with other local universities and researchers around . Top Secret Security Happy Hour is an exclusive virtual meetup program hosted by Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne. The monthly sessions encourage senior executives to engage in frank, open discussions about the real-world security challenges they are facing and brainstorm solutions. Attendees include security engineers and CISO-types at the bleeding edge of cloud-native security.

is an exclusive virtual meetup program hosted by Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne. The monthly sessions encourage senior executives to engage in frank, open discussions about the real-world security challenges they are facing and brainstorm solutions. Attendees include security engineers and CISO-types at the bleeding edge of cloud-native security. " The Cyber Therapy Show " is a live talk show hosted by former Forrester analyst and current JupiterOne Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Shields and Sr. Marketing Manager Ashleigh Lee . It brings together security experts, academics, consultants, and those on the front lines to dig into the human perspective of security in an open discussion of industry trends. Upcoming episodes include Data Privacy Day and details on the North Carolina State University Project . The show streams bimonthly on Twitch, Youtube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

The tech analyst firm Gartner recognized JupiterOne as an "on the rise" vendor for cyber asset attack surface management, or CAASM, in its most recent report on " Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2021 " released in July 2021.

Quotes

Margaret R. Heil, Director, Senior Design Center at North Carolina State University

"We appreciated the opportunity to partner with JupiterOne on this exciting initiative. Our Senior Design students honed their teaming skills while delving into new technologies and communicating with mentors from an innovative, energetic company. This gave them incredibly useful exposure to the world of cybersecurity and the open-source community."

Erkang Zheng, founder and CEO of JupiterOne

"The new AskJ1.com forum and NC State University open-source initiative are part of our company's broader mission to build a thriving community focused on cybersecurity. JupiterOne is helping to foster cybersecurity talent, connect security experts and drive innovation within the industry. By empowering every organization to protect themselves, regardless of size or budget, we take concrete steps towards making security a basic right."

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne

"Top secret Happy Hours is just that. A no-nonsense, vendor-agnostic event for security practitioners only. Come for the sanity checks and war stories, and leave with a renewed sense of purpose."



Related Links

Follow JupiterOne

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management solution, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. JupiterOne creates a contextual knowledge base using graphs and relationships as the single source of truth for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne. Know more and fear less with JupiterOne.

For Media Inquiries:

Nathaniel Hawthorne for JupiterOne

Lumina Communications

(661) 965-0407

[email protected]

Melissa Pereira

JupiterOne

(408) 656-4071

[email protected]

SOURCE JupiterOne