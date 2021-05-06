JupiterOne CISO Wins Award for "Influencer of the Year" at SC Awards 2021

"I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition for security industry leadership from the judges at SC Media," said Sounil Yu, Chief Information Security Officer for JupiterOne. "I see my new role at JupiterOne as an opportunity to practice what I preach about the Cyber Defense Matrix and make it easier for others to follow suit."

Yu developed the Cyber Defense Matrix in his prior position as Bank of America's chief security scientist, and further refined it as CISO-in-Residence for cybersecurity venture capital firm YL Ventures. By mapping NIST's five cybersecurity functions to the X axis and five asset classes (devices, apps, network, data and users) to the Y axis, the matrix gives security decision-makers a clear, one-page visual representation of all the vendors they rely on, which cybersecurity function they fulfill, and where there may be gaps in coverage.

Now in its 25th year, 2021's SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries. The individuals, programs and teams selected as winners in the Leadership Award categories are run through a rigorous judging process that includes testimonials, industry assessments and additional research. Winners in the Leadership Award categories were hand-picked by the SC Media editorial staff.

"The community at large came together to demonstrate the power of collaboration and transparency. Companies shared intel with other companies and with government agencies; organizations raised their hands when they found themselves breached, not only to adhere to notification requirements but also to alert others of the risk. Increased threats led to powerful response, led by our winners across all categories," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media.

SOURCE JupiterOne