JupiterOne Enters RSA 2023 With Innovative AI Capability, New Query Builder, and Exclusive Security Research

Pre-release of J1 AI unveiled, along with new visual query building, and enhanced integrations for enterprises at RSA 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the leading cyber asset visibility and management company, is kicking off RSA 2023 with several product enhancements including new AI capabilities and a query builder, as well as new security research in the 2023 State of Cyber Assets Report .

Located in the South Hall of the Moscone Center, booth S-#1993, JupiterOne is offering demonstrations of all updates to the JupiterOne platform, which gives customers a unified view of its cyber insights across all assets, people, and risks. For instance, JupiterOne's new visual Query Builder feature gives customers an interactive, point-and-click interface for writing queries, and innovative J1 AI capability helps security teams easily identify, analyze, and secure their most important cyber assets. Additionally, the platform now includes enhanced integrations with the AWS suite, Cisco Umbrella, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

These product enhancements come on the heels of significant company momentum and recent news, including:

Introducing J1 AI

Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are driving profound transformational shifts in how humans work. JupiterOne is at the forefront of innovation and modern security and is introducing J1 AI to help power unified cyber insights making it easier for security practitioners to make data-driven decisions faster, using suggestions from natural language interactions and analysis of large data sets. The new capability of the JupiterOne platform empowers users to ask a near-infinite number of questions about their security data and gain greater insight and context of their fragmented security technology infrastructure. In addition to delivering enhanced efficiencies, J1 AI complements security practitioners' invaluable knowledge and experience to improve security programs and initiatives. Read the latest blog to learn more here .

2023 State of Cyber Assets Report (SCAR)

JupiterOne recently released the second annual SCAR Report , a special research report that focuses on the threat landscape for today's businesses and the opportunities for improving security. This year's report saw the number of assets that organizations manage on average more than double (from 165,000 in 2022 to 393,419 in 2023).

But, in a truly shocking discovery, the 2023 SCAR report highlights that security vulnerabilities grew by more than 5x during the same timeframe, demonstrating the snowball effect that digital transformation has created in terms of cyber assets and the problems that go along with them.

Some top findings from the report include:

Mid-sized organizations demonstrated they were further along in building security visibility with the highest number of aggregated data sources

The mean value of a single cyber asset carried a hefty price tag of $17,711

On average, organizations had 2.11 findings per asset

Data was the most vulnerable superclass of asset, accounting for nearly 60 percent of all security findings

National Recognitions for JupiterOne

CNBC recognized JupiterOne in its Top Startups for the Enterprise list. The inaugural list highlights 25 innovative private companies developing the latest technology and the biggest ideas in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, and more.

recognized JupiterOne in its list. The inaugural list highlights 25 innovative private companies developing the latest technology and the biggest ideas in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, and more. Forbes named JupiterOne among America's Best Startup Employers for 2023 . In partnership with market research company Statista, America's Best Startup Employers 2023 was compiled by evaluating 2,600 U.S.-based businesses with at least 50 employees based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

named JupiterOne among . In partnership with market research company Statista, America's Best Startup Employers 2023 was compiled by evaluating 2,600 U.S.-based businesses with at least 50 employees based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. The company is also proud to announce that it was recently recognized in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards. JupiterOne was named a gold winner in the Most Innovative Cloud Security Category for its innovation towards securing complex cloud environments by serving as a foundation for security programs and providing visibility into their cybersecurity landscape.

JupiterOne Sessions at RSAC

While at RSA 2023, JupiterOne is offering attendees a full slate of activities and events to explore the opportunities that the platform brings businesses to manage their security at scale, including:

Monday, April 24 - 9:40am to 10:30am PDT in Moscone West 3009

Comprehensive Cyber Capabilities Framework: A Tech Tree for Cybersecurity

What does a cybersecurity technology tree look like? The Comprehensive Cyber Capabilities Working Group (C3WG) sought out to build one and discovered that many gaps exist in today's frameworks. This session will unveil the first cybersecurity technology tree for data security and walk attendees through the methodology of how to build it. Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne; Chris Hodson , CSO, Cyberhaven; Merike Kaeo , vCISO, Double Shot Security; Aaron Stanley , Head of Security and IT, dbt Labs

What does a cybersecurity technology tree look like? The Comprehensive Cyber Capabilities Working Group (C3WG) sought out to build one and discovered that many gaps exist in today's frameworks. This session will unveil the first cybersecurity technology tree for data security and walk attendees through the methodology of how to build it. Thursday, April 27 - 8:30am to 10:30am PDT in Moscone West 2020

Cyber Defense Matrix Learning Lab

This Learning Lab will walk participants step-by-step through several use cases of the Cyber Defense Matrix, including how to map the latest startup vendors and security trends, organize controls, capture measurements and metrics, and prepare board presentations needed to support the security program. Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne; Dan Erel , VP of Customer Success, SeeMetrics; Sam Harwin , Director of Information Security, New Relic

Additional Events:

On Monday, April 24, JupiterOne will host a fireside chat followed by a sponsored happy hour:

On Tuesday, April 25, JupiterOne Founder and CEO Erkang Zheng will be speaking with Brad Bebee, General Manager at Amazon Neptune, as part of the AWS Cybersecurity Startup Day:

AWS Cybersecurity Startup Day on April 25 from 3:00 - 7pm PDT

To learn more about JupiterOne, please visit https://jupiterone.com .

Quotes

Jon Oltsik, Distinguished Analyst and Fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group

"It is not unusual to find security teams using outdated and siloed methods to track cyber assets, that can't provide visibility into cross-system relationships and access. CISOs and security leaders must eliminate obstacles prohibiting practitioners from doing their share to safeguard the company and defend the hybrid IT attack surface effectively and quickly. Understanding assets and their interactions from an asset-centric perspective should be a priority for every security program. By providing security context and insights, JupiterOne can help businesses gain greater security context and insights across their tech infrastructure and serve as a cornerstone for security initiatives."

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"Organizations today are drowning in cyber assets and vulnerabilities. Modern cybersecurity professionals know that the first step to a secure environment is visibility into that environment, and that's why companies are choosing JupiterOne to create context, maximize visibility, reduce costs, and manage threats at scale."

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne

"This year, we look forward to understanding what capabilities make up a comprehensive cybersecurity program and diving deeper into leveraging the Cyber Defense Matrix for improved organizational security. Both will be critical tools for security leaders who want to cut through the noise and make concrete improvements to their cybersecurity program."

Jasmine Henry, Senior Director of Data Security and Privacy at JupiterOne and Lead Researcher of 2023 The State of Cyber Assets Report

"With security teams perpetually shorthanded, the ability to do more with less is arguably the most important attribute of modern cybersecurity solutions. Our newest product updates will dramatically improve ease of use and enhance automation, allowing our customers to be far more efficient in their efforts to protect their organizations."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a leading cybersecurity company specializing in cyber asset and attack surface management. Customers use the JupiterOne platform to connect the dots between all assets, people, and risks, providing deep context and insight into their expanding technology footprint. With unified cyber insights and one centralized view across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, security teams can make better data-driven decisions with confidence and address critical business challenges such as Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), Continuous Compliance, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), and Vulnerability Prioritization. JupiterOne helps teams discover assets, map relationships, and triage risks to reduce their attack surface.

A growing number of Fortune 500 companies trust JupiterOne as the foundation for their enterprise security programs and realize the benefits of reduced cyber risk. JupiterOne was recognized by CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise and was named the 2022 CISO Choice Awards winner in the Premier Security Company, Cloud Security Solution, and Cloud Security Posture Management categories.

