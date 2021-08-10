JupiterOne Named a Vendor for Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Network Security, 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, today announced that it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) in the new Gartner Hype Cycle for Network Security.

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Network Security 2021 report defines CAASM as "an emerging technology focused on enabling security teams to solve persistent asset visibility and vulnerability challenges." A CAASM capability enables organizations to see all assets, both internal and external, through API integrations with existing tools, query against the consolidated data, identify the scope of vulnerabilities and gaps in security controls, and remediate issues. These API integrations are critical because they replace time-consuming manual processes to collect and reconcile asset information.

The JupiterOne platform enables users to gain deeper insights into complex asset relationships to achieve cloud governance and compliance, and to empower security engineering. JupiterOne is the only graph-based platform in the CAASM space. The graph-based approach allows customers to not only track and monitor IP addresses, but also analyze and map all intra-asset relationships. This provides customers with the ability to ask nearly any question of their environment and get detailed and actionable answers.

Gartner cited the importance of the emerging CAASM market, noting that "CAASM expands beyond the limited scope of products that focus on a subset of assets such as endpoints, servers, devices, or applications". "Organizations that deploy CAASM reduce dependencies on homegrown systems and manual collection processes, and remediate gaps manually or through automated workflows".

"JupiterOne is proud to be named as a Gartner Sample Vendor in the emerging market for Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management." said Erkang Zheng, CEO of JupiterOne. "Organizations today are recognizing the urgent need to consolidate security and infrastructure context into a single graph driven system that improves cyber asset visibility and security results. JupiterOne's technology provides full visibility into all the assets under an organization's control helping them understand attack surface areas and security compliance gaps."

In signs of its growing business momentum, JupiterOne tripled its annual revenue in 2020 and doubled its total headcount over the prior six months. The company plans to triple its revenue and double its staff size again in 2021. JupiterOne also recently secured a Series B funding round of $30 million in new investments to grow the company and expand its partnerships.

To purchase the full report, see: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2021, Shilpi Handa, Pete Shoard, July 14, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About JupiterOne:

JupiterOne is a cyber asset management and governance solution company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. JupiterOne creates a contextual knowledge base using graphs and relationships as the single source of truth for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne. Visit us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube.

