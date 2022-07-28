JupiterOne Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Workload and Network Security

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced that it was named as a Sample Vendor for Gartner Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security 2022.

According to Gartner, "the Hype Cycle reflects the fact that organizations must deliver effective security measures in any location (for instance, with the new hybrid mesh firewall platform category that provides network security regardless of the network's location) as well as an increasing trend toward converged platforms."

The Gartner report notes that "today's cloud breaches are overwhelmingly likely to be caused by customer misconfiguration, not cloud provider weakness, and the automation can offset the complexity and dynamism of cloud environments." One solution category that addresses these challenges is the cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) space. The report explains that "CAASM aggregates assets from other products that collect a subset of assets, such as endpoints, servers, devices and applications. By consolidating internal and external cyberassets, users can make queries to find gaps in coverage for security tools such as vulnerability assessment and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools." JupiterOne pioneered a graph-based approach to CAASM that allows customers to track and monitor IP addresses and analyze and map all intra-asset relationships.

As the Gartner analysts explained, "CAASM enables security teams to improve basic security hygiene by ensuring security controls, security posture, and asset exposure are understood and remediated. Organizations that deploy CAASM reduce dependencies on homegrown systems and manual collection processes, and remediate gaps either manually or via automated workflows. Organizations can visualize security tool coverage, support attack surface management (ASM) processes, and correct systems of record that may have stale or missing data."

The drivers of CAASM adoption according to Gartner include:

"Full visibility into all information technology (IT), Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) assets under an organization's control, which improves understanding of the attack surface area and existing security control gaps or serves as part of a wider ASM process.

Quicker audit compliance reporting through more accurate, current and comprehensive asset and security control reports.

Consolidation of existing products that collect asset and exposure information into a single normalized view, which reduces the need for manual processes or dependencies on homegrown applications.

Access to consolidated asset views for multiple individuals and teams across an organization, such as enterprise architects, security operations teams and IT administrators, who can benefit from viewing and querying consolidated asset inventories with a view to achieving business objectives.

Lower resistance to data collection from, and better security visibility into, "shadow IT" organizations, installed third-party systems and line-of-business applications over which the IT department lacks governance and control. Security teams need visibility in these places, whereas the IT department may not".

JupiterOne is also recognized as a Sample Vendor for CAASM in the newly released Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022.

The Gartner recent report on Top Trends in Cybersecurity 2022 cited "Attack Surface Expansion" as one of the year's top security trends resulting from the expanding digital footprint of modern organizations. The increase in the attack surface is driven by "changes in the use of digital systems, such as new hybrid work, accelerated use of public cloud, more tightly interconnected supply chains, expansion of public-facing digital assets and increased use of operational technology." In our opinion, security leaders who reinvent the cybersecurity function and technology architecture can better position their organizations to maintain and grow value in an increasingly agile, distributed, and decentralized environment.

In signs of its growing business momentum, JupiterOne experienced exponential growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), customer base, and the number of employees over the last year. The company plans to maintain and exceed historical revenue growth, drive employee growth at its headquarters in the RDU Triangle region and actively support a remote-first work environment. JupiterOne also recently secured a $70 million Series C funding round, bringing the company's total raised to more than $119 million and its estimated valuation to over $1 billion.

Quotes

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"Businesses are being forced to adapt quickly as work norms change. In my experience as a CISO, the first step to successfully defending against malicious actors is understanding what assets and asset relationships exist in an organization's environment that must be protected. This valuable security context from our data knowledge platform helps our customers focus their security initiatives on what matters most."

