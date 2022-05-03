JupiterOne Releases 'Reinventing Cybersecurity' Book, A Collection of Stories from Female and Non-Binary Security Practitioners Challenging The Status Quo

Stories by security trailblazers, including Breanne Boland, Lisa Hall, Dr. Meg Layton, and Latha Maripuri, highlight how positive change is fostered by reinventing our approaches to security

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform provider, today announced the release of the latest JupiterOne Press publication, Reinventing Cybersecurity, a collection of original stories by female and non-binary security professionals. Reinventing Cybersecurity will be available on Amazon and for free download on JupiterOne .

Reinventing Cybersecurity explores the central theme: reinventing approaches to cybersecurity. It captures a diverse set of perspectives on how to reinvent yourself through professional development regardless of age or circumstance, refocus your mindset using current security strategies, and reimagine the future of cybersecurity by upskilling with advice from security leadership. While each author started with the same prompt, readers will discover that each story unearths a unique aspect of the cybersecurity industry, ranging from intimate to epic, grounded to far future, hopeful to determined.

The expert perspectives appeal to security professionals from diverse backgrounds and at all career levels, from those breaking into the field to those already leading large security teams. Despite the fact that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 57 percent of working-age women in the U.S. are employed, recent data from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium [ISC(2)] shows that women make up only 24 percent of the cybersecurity workforce. Reinventing Cybersecurity is a conscious decision to showcase expert opinions on security skillsets, tools, and leadership by a host of highly qualified authors who are also women and non-binary individuals at the top of their fields.

Reinventing Cybersecurity includes stories and voices from a wide range of individuals with diverse experiences, from the CISO of a Fortune 500 technology company to an individual contributor new to the cybersecurity space. Some notable contributors to the book include Latha Maripuri, CISO at Uber; Lisa Hall, CISO at Color; Dr. Meg Layton, Head of Security Engineering and Architecture at National Children's Hospital; and Breanne Boland, Product Security Engineer at Gusto.

Published by the JupiterOne Press, the book is organized into three sections: Reinventing Our Future, Reinventing Who We Are; and Reinventing What We Do. Some of the chapter topics include Five Strategic Priorities for the Modern CISO; Changing Security from Dreaded Mechanic to a Revenue Stream; Pushing Past Old Habits and Retraining Muscle Memory; and Changing the Culture of 'No.'

Executive editor and organizer of the book, Jasmine Henry, Field Security Director of JupiterOne, is the volunteer organizer of the Career Village at Bsides Seattle 2022 on May 14, where she will host a book signing with fellow author Angela Marafino, Program Manager at Microsoft. At this year's RSA Conference (RSAC) in San Francisco, JupiterOne will host a book signing on June 7 in Booth # 0325 in the Moscone South Expo Hall. Additionally, Henry will moderate a DevOpsConnect: DevSecOps Panel during RSAC on June 7 with fellow authors Breanne Boland, Product Security Engineer of Gusto; Coleen Shane, Network Security Engineer of Quick Quack Car Wash; and Tracy Bannon, Senior Principal, Software Architect, and DevOps Advisor for the MITRE. In addition, the authors will make guest appearances on the JupiterOne Cyber Therapy livestream .

JupiterOne has a deep foundational commitment to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the technology industry. The company has many women in leadership positions, including the book's executive editor and organizer, Field Security Director Jasmine Henry, and preface author Amy Devers, Chief of Staff and Head of People and Culture.

Reinvention is a core principle of JupiterOne, an award-winning startup for cyber asset and attack surface management, which embraces an open and inclusive culture. With today's security teams responsible for managing an average of 160,000 assets—an average ratio of 562 assets for every human employee—security teams need to constantly optimize and reinvent their approach to keep their organizations safe.

Quotes

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne "Reinventing Cybersecurity embodies the essential ideals of diversity, equity, inclusion, and openness, which we strongly embrace at JupiterOne. This book reflects our commitment to building a modern work culture with room for employee growth and the opportunity to innovate. Hiring strategies and teams should include individuals from underrepresented backgrounds, regardless of disability status, mental health, sexual orientation, race, gender identity, neurodiversity, or body size. Embracing a wide range of viewpoints and experiences benefits all businesses."

Jasmine Henry, Field Security Director at JupiterOne and Executive Editor of Reinventing Cybersecurity,

"Each story in Reinventing Cybersecurity stands alone as a singular testament to the spirit of the security community, which is filled with some of the brightest and most dedicated people who work tirelessly to protect their organizations. Many of us are unconventional thinkers and personalities who have overcome adversity to reach our positions of influence and are now dedicated to removing barriers for others. The people featured in this book give me hope for the future."

Nicole Schwartz, COO and Board Chair at The Diana Initiative

"Don't put this book down. It isn't just a 'This is an issue. See examples and research' book. You will be taken through both the history and the author's own lives with examples of the issues in the security industry, and how they overcame these issues. You'll learn how you can help increase diversity. Increasing diversity isn't just about being equitable, it's about embracing a breadth of people's different approach problems and what diverse knowledge they have. That combination can make your security team scarily effective."

Didi Dayton, Partner at Wing Venture Capital

"The cybersecurity industry is three years behind in its skilled workforce demand, and yet women still only comprise a small percentage of the workforce. The unique perspective of women in the cybersecurity community provides key insights to a more modern approach to talent, the industry's number one problem, and how we can change that immediately."

Mari Galloway, CEO and Founding Board Member at Women's Cyberjutsu Society

"Women and minorities not only bring diversity of thought to conversations and decisions, we bring our varied experiences, both good and bad, to the table. This provides a more fair and equitable distribution of power and influence in technology, removing the bias that we have seen in the space."

Alya Franklin, Co-Founder and Partner, Aleada Consulting and Co-Founder and Board Member, Women in Security and Privacy

"Reinventing Cybersecurity provides unique perspectives from dynamic security professionals from diverse backgrounds. These experts are breaking barriers while navigating the challenging role of managing information security for organizations in an evolving threat landscape. Today's security leaders and next generation cybersecurity professionals will be inspired by these personal stories of resilience working in challenging environments and driving industry changes to support innovation. These pages are filled with practical guidance on how to succeed in security leadership roles and adapt security management practices as technology rapidly changes. "

