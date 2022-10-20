JupiterOne Sweeps 2022 CISO Choice of the Year Awards Showcasing Leadership in Cybersecurity

CAASM Technology Provider Recognized in "Cloud Security Solution," "Cloud Security Posture Management," and "Premier Security Company" Categories

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced it was named the winner of the 2022 CISO Choice awards in the Cloud Security Solution, Cloud Security Posture Management, and Premier Security Company categories.

The CISO Choice Awards honor security vendors of all types, sizes, and maturity levels and recognize differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise. The differentiated awards program is based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives, with clear criteria and a known and transparent Board of CISO Judges.

According to the 2022 State of Cyber Assets Report , nearly 90% of device assets in a modern organization are cloud-based, and the modern security team is responsible for more than 165,000 assets. With these numbers top of mind, CISOs are more concerned than ever about cloud security.

CISOs are at the center of JupiterOne's product strategy and innovation. This week, JupiterOne unveiled "MySecurity," an upcoming innovative capability of the JupiterOne CAASM platform designed to help drive security-focused culture within organizations in conjunction with Cyber Security Awareness Month. The new offering will make security more actionable by giving employees insight into how they are specifically contributing to, or impacting, an organization's security posture. Although CISOs are tasked with securing the enterprise, they need the buy-in of the entire organization to do so successfully.

Recognized for its cloud security leadership, JupiterOne is the first and most advanced cloud-native CAASM platform built on a graph data model to expose the intricate relationships between cyber assets. With JupiterOne, security teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes to their cloud, multi-cloud, or hybrid environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are automatically collected, graphed, and monitored — providing an unprecedented level of visibility and context to optimize key security workflows such as incident response, access management, vulnerability prioritization, compliance, cloud security posture management, and more.

Quotes

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"It's an honor to be recognized by CISO Choice Awards and its Board of CISO Judges, who are security leaders with real-world experience seeking to improve the oversight of cyber risks within their organizations in the face of increasing scrutiny. As a company built by CISOs for CISOs and security practitioners, JupiterOne helps customers unify, simplify, and bolster their security investments and practices allowing them to protect their attack surface, reduce risk, triage incidents, and prioritize vulnerability findings with greater clarity and fewer SecOps resources. We will continue to deliver innovative security technology, and extended use case coverage, all with CISOs and security practitioners in mind."

David Cross, CISOs COnnect and Security Current President and Global CISO at GSR.io

"I would like to congratulate JupiterOne for winning the 2022 CISO Choice Awards Premier Security Company Business Category and the Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Security Solution Technology Categories. It was a very competitive field this year and my peers, our esteemed CISO Board of Judges, were impressed by the innovation they saw in the solution providers that endeavor to help safeguard our organizations,"

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

