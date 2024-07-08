JURA ENA 8 in Full Metropolitan Black Compact Machine - Big on Performance

MONTVALE, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new JURA ENA 8 in Full Metropolitan Black expands the possibilities for coffee lovers, with more one-touch specialty options than ever before for the award-winning ENA 8 design. This high-technology compact machine now features a two-cup function to brew two cups of coffee or espresso at the same time – and an Extra Shot option to supercharge a cappuccino, flat white or latte macchiato for an extra boost.

The JURA ENA 8 is a brilliant combination of state-of-the-art technologies guaranteeing the ultimate coffee experience - always freshly ground, not capsuled. With the easy-to-use touchscreen display and intuitive operation, 15 specialties can each be prepared at a single touch. JURA's innovative fine foam technology creates beautifully light milk foam for trend specialties.

Cutting-edge technology

A brilliant combination of state-of-the-art technologies guarantees the ultimate coffee experience – always freshly ground, not capsuled. The Professional Aroma Grinder achieves a more consistent grind, enhancing coffee aroma by 12.2% versus conventional grinders. With its two-cup function, the ENA 8 can now make two black coffee specialties at the same time. JURA's innovative fine foam technology creates beautifully light milk foam for trend specialties.

Coffee enjoyment

With the easy-to-use touchscreen display and intuitive operation, 15 specialties can each be prepared at a single touch. The milk system cleaning function can be initiated at the touch of a button, ensuring the utmost in hygiene. Thanks to integrated Wi-Fi technology, the ENA 8 is compatible with the JURA Operating Experience (J.O.E.®), so it can be operated from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. lets users personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

High design, small footprint

The ENA 8 stands out for its sophisticated Full Metropolitan Black finish and its compact footprint that fits anywhere. The minimalist design features clean lines, high-quality materials, and elegant accents, such as the chrome-plated cup tray and the crystal-clear diamond-look water tank – perfect for anyone who appreciates good design and perfect coffee.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media Contact: Field Marketing & Media, 713-869-1856, [email protected]

