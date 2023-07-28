JURA GIGA 10: The Embodiment of a Unique Coffee Experience

MONTVALE, N.J., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JURA sets a new standard in performance with the launch of the GIGA 10, redefining what coffee should be with more choices and customization options. It offers a wider choice of coffee specialties than ever before, with the user's choice of up to 35 hot and cold brew options. This advanced machine features two bean containers, each with its own grinder, plus the revolutionary Cold Extraction Process, an innovative panorama panel for ease of use, an intuitive operating concept, and more.

The JURA GIGA 10 not only brews the full range of hot drinks, from intense espresso to trendy flat white - it also offers genuine cold brew specialties at the touch of a button thanks to JURA's pioneering Cold Extraction Process. Cold water is slowly pulsed through freshly ground coffee under high pressure, creating a unique taste experience that is refreshing and energizing, with a wonderfully balanced aroma. The JURA GIGA 10 offers a wider choice of coffee specialties than ever before, with the user's choice of up to 35 hot and cold brew options. This advanced machine features two bean containers, each with its own grinder, plus the revolutionary Cold Extraction Process, an innovative panorama panel for ease of use, an intuitive operating concept, and more.

The GIGA 10 recreates the experience of barista-crafted coffee at home. With its focus on delicious taste, it features two whole bean containers and two ceramic disc grinders designed for maximum grinding quality. Use one for medium roast and the other for dark roast – or choose two different single origin beans or whole bean blends – the options are endless.

The innovative touch-operated panel in a wide panorama format is designed for optimum clarity, maximum user-friendliness, and a completely new interactive user experience. It's easy to navigate through various options by a simple tap and slide to customize the beverage from the percent of beans ground from each bean container, size, intensity, ratio of coffee to milk, and more.

The GIGA 10 not only brews the full range of hot drinks, from intense espresso to trendy flat white – it also offers genuine cold brew specialties at the touch of a button thanks to JURA's pioneering Cold Extraction Process. Cold water is slowly pulsed through freshly ground coffee under high pressure, creating a unique taste experience that is refreshing and energizing, with a wonderfully balanced aroma. The GIGA 10 can also deliver hot water at different temperatures for different types of tea or Americano.

The GIGA 10 combines high performance with a stunning, timeless design, a visual reflection of the power of this unique machine. Made with luxurious materials and a high-quality finish, it will give pleasure for years to come.

Adding to the machine's functionality is the integrated WiFi Connect, which makes the GIGA 10 compatible with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), and an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. allows users to personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713.869.1856

SOURCE JURA