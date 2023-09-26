JURA J8 - A New World of Indulgence for Coffee Lovers With Flavored Sweet Foam and More

News provided by

JURA

26 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new concept in coffee enjoyment, the JURA J8 launches a new generation of its globally popular J line, packed with technical innovations to create even more delicious coffee. It prepares the full range of classic coffee drinks – and goes above and beyond with even more specialties and flavor options.

Continue Reading
A new concept in coffee enjoyment, the JURA J8 prepares the full range of classic coffee drinks - and goes above and beyond with even more specialties and flavor options.
A new concept in coffee enjoyment, the JURA J8 prepares the full range of classic coffee drinks - and goes above and beyond with even more specialties and flavor options.
The JURA J8 offers the ultimate in indulgence with its exclusive Sweet Foam function that flavors milk foam with a hint of syrup, with your choice of flavor, sweetness, and intensity.
The JURA J8 offers the ultimate in indulgence with its exclusive Sweet Foam function that flavors milk foam with a hint of syrup, with your choice of flavor, sweetness, and intensity.

The JURA J8 offers the ultimate in indulgence with its exclusive Sweet Foam function that flavors milk foam with a hint of syrup, with your choice of flavor, sweetness, and intensity. Brew a Sweet Latte at the touch of a button, using any syrup you desire – amaretto, hazelnut, butterscotch, vanilla, gingerbread, tangerine, lavender, cherry – the possibilities are endless.

A new JURA innovation, the Coffee Eye, a smart cup sensor, detects the positioning of the cup and automatically adapts the selection of beverages on the display to show the available options. It couldn't be easier to select and brew your beverage of choice from the touchscreen color display.

Each coffee beverage begins with whole coffee beans freshly ground to your specification with the P.A.G.2+ grinder, with aroma control to actively monitor the grind consistency. This cutting-edge technology combines with the eighth-generation brewing unit with 3D brewing process to achieve optimum results and maximum flavor every time. The J8 offers 31 specialties, with multiple variations thanks to the many Sweet Foam flavor choices.

The J8 is the complete package, with stunning design inside and out. The reinterpreted design reflects the machine's quality, expertise, and superior engineering. Easy maintenance is built into the design. With the one-touch milk system cleaning function, the job is done in minutes.

Adding to the machine's functionality is the integrated Wi-Fi Connect, which makes the J8 compatible with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), and an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. allows users to personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media contact – Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713.869.1856

SOURCE JURA

Also from this source

JURA GIGA 10: The Embodiment of a Unique Coffee Experience

Coffee in Style: JURA Z10 Now in Diamond White

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.