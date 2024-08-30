JURA Unveils 5th Generation E8 Automatic Coffee Machine

A Best-Selling Model – Loved, Coveted, Trusted

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JURA presents the next generation E8, building on the most successful automatic coffee machine in the company's history. Incredibly simple to use, it combines exquisite coffee results with advanced technology and streamlined design. The E8 is more than a coffee machine; it is a lifestyle investment that returns its value many times over.

Extensive Options for Personalization

The JURA E8 can prepare 17 specialties at the touch of a button. Simple brews to specialty coffees can be customized to individual tastes and preferred cup sizes. JURA's professional-grade fine foam frother creates luxurious milk foam for coffee specialties like flat white, cappuccino and more.

The E8 can prepare 17 specialties at the touch of a button. Simple brews to specialty coffees can be customized to individual tastes and preferred cup sizes. With the exclusive 3D brewing technology, water flows evenly through the ground coffee at multiple levels to unlock maximum aroma and flavor. JURA's professional-grade fine foam frother creates luxurious milk foam for coffee specialties like flat white, cappuccino and more.

A Grind Above

Grinding fresh, whole bean coffee just before brewing is critical. The adjustable Professional Aroma Grinder (P.A.G.2) guarantees an ideal grind every time. The grinder remains in rest mode between preparations, maximizing its lifetime while ensuring consistently delectable flavor.

Easy to Use

With a high-resolution 3.5-inch color display with large symbols and clearly identified buttons, navigating the functions is simple and intuitive. Clear pictures and graphics on the display guide the user through available options. For easy maintenance, the milk system can be automatically cleaned at the touch of a button. With Wi-Fi Connect technology, the E8 is compatible J.O.E. (JURA Operating Experience) app, so it can be operated from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. lets users personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

Beautifully Engineered for a Lifetime of Function

The instantly recognizable E8 design embodies attention to detail, high-quality materials, and precision craftsmanship. The appearance is clean and minimalist, ensuring a timeless appeal. Not just beautiful to look at, the durable E8 is engineered to perform flawlessly through daily use.

The new JURA E8 comes in Piano Black, Piano White, and Chrome.

JURA offers a full range of Accessory and Care Products. The best-selling Cool Control, a countertop milk cooler that connects to a JURA machine, keeps milk at the optimum temperature for preparing coffee specialties.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

