JURA Unveils the C3 - The Automatic Pure-Coffee Machine

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new JURA C3 fully automatic coffee machine is crafted for coffee purists who appreciate the uncompromising flavor of unadulterated espresso and black coffee specialties. The C3 combines the advanced brewing technology JURA is known for with design elements inspired by its premium models.

The new JURA C3 fully automatic coffee machine is crafted for coffee purists who appreciate the uncompromising flavor of unadulterated of espresso and black coffee specialties. It comes in two finishes Piano White and Piano Black. Inspired by JURA's premium segment, the C3 echoes the timeless wave design on the convex-concave front panel, wave-inspired water tank and a chrome cup grille. Ideal for kitchens of any size, the C line is JURA's most compact footprint, measuring 10.2 x 12.8 x 17.2 in.

Pure Coffee, Perfectly Brewed

Powerful yet compact, the C3 is designed for those who savor the essence of coffee in its most authentic form. Equipped with a full-size brewing unit and JURA's Professional Aroma Grinder (P.A.G.), it prepares black coffee specialties with rich flavor and complex aromas in every cup. The innovative Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) optimizes extraction time, delivering barista-quality espresso with a dense, velvety-soft crema, from mild to strong. For added convenience, the C3 features a dual-cup function, which prepares the selected beverage in two cycles, making it easy to share the perfect brew.

Sophisticated, Compact Design

Inspired by JURA's premium segment, the C3 echoes the timeless wave design on the convex-concave front panel, wave-inspired water tank, and a chrome cup grille. Ideal for kitchens of any size, the C line is JURA's most compact footprint, measuring 10.2 x 12.8 x 17.2 in. These design elements allow coffee enthusiasts to enjoy the visual sophistication of JURA's luxury models in the premium economy class.

Simplicity Meets Smart Technology

Ease of use is central to the C3 experience. Its intuitive Easy Control Panel is operated with just four buttons, streamlining the brewing process without compromising quality. For those who want connected convenience, an optional Wi-Fi Connect accessory allows the C3 to be paired with the JURA Operating Experience (J.O.E.®) app, enabling control directly from a smartphone or tablet. The user can watch instructional videos, customize product settings, create taste profiles, and more from the app.

The JURA C3 comes in Piano White and Piano Black, an exclusive color at Sur La Table.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $1,199 to $5,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media contact:

Field Marketing & Media

713-869-1856

[email protected]

SOURCE JURA