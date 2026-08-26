JURA Z10: A New Level of Coffee Enjoyment, Exclusive Aluminum Champagne Finish

51 specialties across four worlds of indulgence – Hot, Light, Cold and Sweet

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the unveiling of its second-generation Z10, JURA debuts a new luminous finish – Aluminum Champagne – exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Available only in the U.S. market, this warm and elegant hue captures the essence of quiet luxury, bringing a sense of occasion to everyday indulgences. Designed for those who appreciate craftsmanship and demand choice, the Z10 fully automatic coffee machine delivers an impressive menu of 51 specialties spanning four distinct worlds of indulgence: Hot Brew, Light Brew, Cold Brew and Sweet Foam. From classic espresso to refreshing Cold Brew creations and indulgent chocolate-infused drinks, every beverage is crafted from bean to cup at the touch of a button.

With the unveiling of its second-generation Z10, JURA debuts a new luminous finish - Aluminum Champagne - exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Available only in the U.S. market, this warm and elegant hue captures the essence of quiet luxury, bringing a sense of occasion to everyday indulgences. Designed for those who appreciate craftsmanship and demand choice, the JURA Z10 fully automatic coffee machine delivers an impressive menu of 51 specialties spanning four distinct worlds of indulgence: Hot Brew, Light Brew, Cold Brew and Sweet Foam.

Introducing Chocolate Options

For the first time, the Z10 brings rich, luxurious chocolate into the automatic coffee experience. An exclusive chocolate attachment enhances the Sweet Foam feature, allowing the machine to create velvety chocolate foam and specialties like mocaccinos at the touch of a button.

Personalization with the Smart Quartet

At the heart of the Z10 is a combination of intelligent features known as the Smart Quartet: Coffee Timer, Caffeine Regulator, Milk Assistant and Quality Assistant. Together, they redefine convenience and customization.

The Coffee Timer, programmable via the J.O.E.® app, gives users options to prepare and customize their favorite specialty in advance. The Caffeine Regulator allows users to select from three caffeine levels while preserving the full flavor profile of the coffee. The Milk Assistant guides users through hygienic milk system care and supports lactose-free or alternative milk preparation. Rounding out the quartet, the Quality Assistant simplifies maintenance, helping ensure consistently excellent results and long-term performance.

Effortless Operation

The Z10 offers an intuitive user experience that feels as premium as the coffee it creates. A responsive 4.3-inch color touchscreen allows users to tap and swipe through color-coded menus organized by the four worlds of indulgence or use the Rotary Dial to quickly scroll and find their coffee specialty inside each world of indulgence. Personal profiles make it easy for up to four users to save preferences, while Easy Mode provides quick access to settings.

Precision Grinding for Every Specialty

Equipped with the advanced Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.2+), the Z10 automatically adjusts grind consistency and quantity to match each specialty. From finely ground espresso to coarser Cold Brew preparations, the grinder optimizes aroma extraction every time. After each use, it resets to its original position, ensuring uniform performance, consistent flavor, and extended durability.

Refined Design That Endures

Timeless elegance meets modern functionality in the Z10's refined design. Sculpted wave details highlight the water tank and create a striking convex-concave front profile. Paired with premium materials and a brilliant color display, the Z10 is as visually impressive as it is technologically advanced — designed to be enjoyed today and admired for years to come.

The JURA Z10 comes in Aluminum Champagne, Aluminum Black and Aluminum White.

JURA offers the largest assortment of fully automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $1,199 to $5,499. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media Contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713.869.1856

SOURCE JURA