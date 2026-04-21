New C9 Delivers Two Worlds of Indulgence with Both Bold and Light Brew Specialties

MONTVALE, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The JURA C9 is an award-winning, fully automatic coffee machine that satisfies two worlds of indulgence for coffee lovers by offering 17 coffee specialties from strong espresso and flat white to an aromatic, mild Light Brew. The C9 is the first JURA model to feature a new innovation process to prepare a Light Brew specialty. Compact yet versatile in function, the C9 combines JURA's innovative brewing technology with design cues inspired by the brand's premium line.

The JURA C9 is an award-winning, fully automatic coffee machine that satisfies two worlds of indulgence for coffee lovers by offering 17 coffee specialties from strong espresso and flat white to an aromatic, mild Light Brew. The C9 is the first JURA model to feature a new innovation process to prepare a Light Brew specialty. The design of the C9 reflects the aesthetic cues of JURA's premium models. Its convex-concave front and iconic wave-shaped accents create a distinctive look, while the chrome-plated cup grille adds a refined touch. It comes in three high-gloss front panel finishes - Piano Black, Piano White, and the new Piano Inox.

Limitless Coffee Combinations with the C9

The C9's Easy Control Panel with 2.8-inch button color display allows users to choose between two 'worlds' — Classic Hot Brew or Light Brew — to determine the brewing style for their selected specialty, with options for customization by adjusting temperature, coffee strength, and milk volume. With three brewing processes, full-size brewing unit, and Professional Aroma Grinder (P.A.G.), the C9 delivers an exponential number of possible combinations, giving users the ability to tailor every cup to their exact preference. A dedicated powder chute for pre-ground beans provides an easy option for preparing decaffeinated coffee.

Light Brew for a mild, easy-to-drink coffee experience

Light Brew reflects the growing demand for gentler, less intense coffee options. JURA's exclusive Light Extraction Process automatically prepares Light Brew specialties with 10% less ground coffee and brews at a lower temperature. The result is a specialty that's mild, aromatic and ready to enjoy immediately.

Hot Brew for a bold, robust coffee experience

Hot Brew delivers full-bodied and aromatic specialties, strong espresso and coffee. For even more intensity, a special setting increases the amount of ground coffee used per shot, extracting the fullest flavor and aroma from short specialty beverages.

Elegant, Award-Winning Design

The design of the C9 reflects the aesthetic cues of JURA's premium models. Its convex-concave front and iconic wave-shaped accents create a distinctive look, while the chrome-plated cup grille adds a refined touch. The 2.8-inch color display is seamlessly integrated, ensuring intuitive and efficient operation.

The C9 Piano Inox won the International Housewares Association's 2026 Global Innovation Awards (gia) for Excellence in Product Design in the Kitchen Electrics category. An independent panel of industry experts recognized products in 12 housewares categories on innovation, appearance, user benefits, sustainability, and more.

Smart Technology

For those who want connected convenience, an optional Wi-Fi Connect V2 accessory allows the C9 to be paired with the JURA Operating Experience (J.O.E.®) app, enabling control directly from a smartphone or tablet. The user can watch instructional videos, customize product settings, create taste profiles, and more from the app.

The JURA C9 comes in three high-gloss front panel finishes – Piano Black, Piano White, and the new Piano Inox.

JURA offers the largest assortment of fully automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $1,199 to $5,499. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713.869.1856

SOURCE JURA