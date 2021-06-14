Jurassic Quest And Ryan Seacrest Foundation Collaborate To Bring Exclusive Prehistoric-Themed Experiences To Kids Around The Country

Jurassic Quest and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation will develop exclusive dino content and activities for children and families at hospitals in the foundation's Seacrest Studios network, delivering a safe and delightful Jurassic Quest Virtual Experience directly to patients. Additionally, Jurassic Quest will earmark a portion of ticket sales from its live events for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to further its mission of inspiring today's youth and bringing an uplifting spirit to the pediatric hospital community.

"Jurassic Quest provides a one-of-a-kind experience for children and families; it's an instant home run for kids everywhere. With both of our entities at the crossroads of entertainment and education, we're excited to partner and bring these experiences to our 11 Seacrest Studios in children's hospitals across the nation," said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Since Jurassic Quest opened in 2013, it has provided special programs to tens of thousands of children and their families, allowing them to build epic memories through pro bono collaborations with community organizations such as schools, hospitals and non-profits.

"Bringing the delight and amazement of the Jurassic Quest experience to kids and their families who wouldn't normally be able to attend our events due to physical or financial constraints has always been a leading part of our mission. We are incredibly excited to partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to bring memories of a lifetime with dino content created exclusively for the special children and families they reach and serve across the country, as well as funds to support its important mission," said Jurassic Quest CEO Adam Friedman.

ABOUT RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each of the 70+ dinosaurs has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019, and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru® touring throughout the country since June 2020. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Connect with Jurassic Quest:

www.facebook.com/jurassicquest

@jurassicquest

www.twitter.com/Jurassic_Quest

Jurassic Quest Press Assets: https://ggle.io/3lAz

SOURCE Jurassic Quest Inc

Related Links

www.jurassicquest.com

