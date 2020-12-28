Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience Coming To Southern California, Tickets On Sale Now

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking areas of these iconic SoCal venues into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as our 50 foot-long Megalodon! Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they'll still need to avoid the swinging tail of our 80 foot-long Spinosaurus!

More than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean's depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with our adventure-for-all-ages online audio tour that will lead them through the thrilling dinosaur safari. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved!

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with our one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of dino trainers as well as the chance to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop. All attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, "We Survived Jurassic Quest 2020!" One photo per family is included with ticket purchase.

Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, guests of Jurassic Quest have a dino-mite time!

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas. Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. We sanitize equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Our employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is our top priority.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed – we're worried they might tempt the hungry dinos too much! Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, [email protected], for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/drive-thru-faqs.

Event: Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Admission: Tickets available online

Cost for entry: $49 per vehicle



Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014) When: January 1-10, 2021 (closed Monday & Tuesday, January 4-5) Hours: 11 am - 8 pm opening day (January 1); 9 am - 8 pm daily (January 2-10) Press Preview: Begins January 1, by request *Please RSVP



Where: The Rose Bowl (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, CA 91103) When: January 15-31, 2021 (closed Monday & Tuesday, January 18-19) Hours: 11 am - 8 pm opening day (January 15); 9 am - 8 pm daily (January 16-24) Press Preview: 9 - 11 am Friday, January 15 *Please RSVP



Where: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626) When: February 5-14, 2021 (closed Monday & Tuesday, February 8-9) Hours: 11 am - 8 pm opening day (February 5); 9 am - 8 pm daily (February 6-14) Press Preview: 9 - 11 am Friday, February 5 *Please RSVP



Where: Fairplex (1101 W McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768) When: February 19-28, 2021 (closed Monday & Tuesday, February 22-23) Hours: 11 am - 8 pm opening day (February 19); 9 am - 8 pm daily (February 20-28) Press Preview: 9 - 11 am Friday, February 19 *Please RSVP

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Currently touring as a Drive-Thru only. The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Now with new animatronic water dwellers, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has up to 100 true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea. Guests will witness their favorite dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs, including the T. Rex, Spinosaurus, Triceratops and many others. With the addition of Ancient Oceans, guests will also be able to "swim" with our 50 foot long, prehistoric Megalodon!

Everything comes bigger in Texas, and Houston-based Jurassic Quest has been mounting epic dinosaur experiences since 2014, treating millions of people around the world to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed in hand with leading paleontologists, Jurassic Quest dinos featuring realistic movement and sound have brought more than 1.5 million fans a safe family adventure option via new drive-thru experiences. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Jurassic Quest Media Assets https://ggle.io/3Sms

