Jurassic Quest to Celebrate National Fossil Day (October 13) with Virtual Day of Dinosaur Fun

Families can save 25% off tickets to Jurassic Quest's upcoming showings (full schedule below) on October 13th with promo code FOSSIL DAY. Use promo code FOSSILDAY to purchase tickets at jurassicquest.com. This is a one day promotional offer and restrictions may apply. And, special merchandise discounts will be offered on October 13th during our zoom playdates- stay tuned for additional details!

OCTOBER 13: National Fossil Day Fun with Jurassic Quest!

Join Jurassic Quest baby dinosaurs and trainers for live virtual play sessions throughout the dino holiday. To join, fans will need to register for each session they'd like to attend at www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday .

Each daytime session will include about 30 minutes of live family-friendly fun, such as dino storytime, show and tell, adorable dino baby appearances and more, led by the Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer team: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty. In the evening, kids can snuggle in for virtual baby dino bedtime stories at 8 p.m. ET.

Jurassic Quest National Fossil Day Virtual Event Schedule (Oct. 13)

All ages welcome for any daytime session

9 a.m. ET Dino Storytime (best for kids under age 6) 11 a.m. ET Fossil Facts & Faves (best for kids under age 6) 7 p.m. ET Dino Show & Tell (best for kids ages 6+) 8 p.m. ET Dino Bedtime Stories (all ages)





Jurassic Quest has free activities for families to celebrate at home including coloring and activity sheets ( https://www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday ) and participants will get opportunities for discounts and exclusive merchandise commemorating the occasion in the Jurassic Quest Shop .

Fossil fans can "rock" out to the Jurassic Quest song all year long and see highlights from the national event tour: https://www.jurassicquest.com/theme-song

And that's not all… catch the Jurassic Quest herd of 100+ dinosaurs in person!

JURASSIC QUEST FALL & WINTER TOUR

Loved by millions, Jurassic Quest is kicking off its fall tour by launching a THIRD touring show for the first time ever – meaning more families than ever before can visit the age of the dinosaurs! Watch for upcoming cities and show dates here: https://www.jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events

Jurassic Quest is touring with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

Visitors walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and "deep dive" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with movement and sound, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

COMING SOON:

San Antonio, Texas , Freeman Coliseum: Now – Oct.3

, Freeman Coliseum: Now – Oct.3 Montgomery, Ala. , Renaissance Montgomery Convention Center: Oct. 1-3

, Renaissance Montgomery Convention Center: Hampton , Vir., Hampton Roads Convention Center: Oct. 8-10

, Vir., Convention Center: Little Rock, Ark. , Statehouse Convention Center: Oct. 8-10

, Statehouse Convention Center: Roanoke , Vir., Berglund Center: Oct. 15-17

, Vir., Berglund Center: Biloxi, Miss. : MS Coast Convention Center: Oct. 15-17

: MS Coast Convention Center: Kearney, Neb. , Buffalo County Fairgrounds: Oct. 16-17

, Buffalo County Fairgrounds: Jackson, Miss. , Jackson Convention Complex: Oct. 22-24

, Jackson Convention Complex: Shawnee, Ok. , Heart of OK Expo: Oct. 22-24

, Heart of OK Expo: Toledo, Ohio , Seagate Centre: Oct. 22-24

, Seagate Centre: Savannah, Ga. , Savannah Convention Center: Oct. 29-31

, Convention Center: Salt Lake City, Utah , Salt Palace Convention Center: Oct. 29-31

, Salt Palace Convention Center: Knoxville, Tenn. , Knoxville Convention Center: Nov. 5-7

, Convention Center: Chicago ( Rosemont ), Ill., Donald E. Stephens Convention Center: Nov. 5-7

( ), Ill., Donald E. Stephens Convention Center: Green Bay, Wisc ., The Resch Expo: Nov. 19-21

., The Resch Expo: Reno, Nev. , Reno Sparks Convention Center: Nov. 19-21

, Reno Sparks Convention Center: Portland , Ore. Area, Clark County Event Center: Nov. 26-28

, Ore. Area, Clark County Event Center: Cleveland, Ohio , Huntington Convention Center: Dec. 3-5

, Convention Center: Detroit ( Novi ), Mich., Suburban Collection Showplace: Dec. 10-19

( ), Mich., Suburban Collection Showplace: Seattle- Tacoma Area , Washington State Fairgrounds: Dec. 17-19

, Fairgrounds: Edison, NJ , New Jersey Convention and Expo: Dec. 29-Jan. 2

More cities to be announced – sign up with your zip code at https://www.jurassicquest.com/subscribe-now for preferred tickets and to find out when it's your turn to visit the dinos!

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with state, local and CDC guidelines. More information can be found at: https://www.jurassicquest.com/covid-message .

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019, and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru® touring throughout the country since June 2020. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, Park Ranger Marty, Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC.

