Jurassic Quest To Host Day Of Family Fun For International Dinosaur Day June 1

JUNE 1: Jurassic Quest Great Big Dino Playdate

Celebrate International Dinosaur Day with Jurassic Quest's lovable team of dino babies and their trainers, who will host virtual play sessions every two hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

To join, fans will need to register for each session they'd like to attend at www.jurassicquest.com/dinoday.

Each daytime session will include about 30 minutes of family-friendly fun, such as dino storytime, show and tell, games and trivia, crafts, cute dino baby appearances and more, led by Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer team members: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty.

Cozy up for baby dino bedtime stories at 8 p.m. ET. An adults-focused deeper dive will cap off the evening as a can't-miss for fans of the prehistoric, as Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin and the intrepid dino trainer team dish on all things dino from pop culture to the latest scientific research.

Jurassic Quest Great Big Dino Playdate Full Schedule

All ages welcome for any session, though some will be geared for younger or older fans

9 a.m. ET Dino Storytime with Safari Sarah (best for kids under 6) 11 a.m. ET Dino Facts & Faves with Captain Caleb and friends (best for kids under 6) 1 p.m. ET Dino Show & Tell with Park Ranger Marty and Dino Dustin (best for kids under 6) 3 p.m. ET Dino Bingo with Dino Dustin (best for kids 6+) 5 p.m. ET Dino Facts & Faves with Captain Caleb and friends (best for kids 6+) 7 p.m. ET Dino Crafts with Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (best for kids 6+) 8 p.m. ET Dino Bedtime Story with Safari Sarah (all ages) 9 p.m. ET Dinos After Dark with Dino Dustin, Safari Sarah and friends (ages 18+)

Participants will receive a commemorative Jurassic Quest International Dinosaur Day digital badge. Jurassic Quest also has created a host of free activities for families to celebrate at home, including crafts, coloring and activity sheets: https://www.jurassicquest.com/dinoday

And, fans can rock out to the Jurassic Quest song all year long and see highlights from the national touring drive thru event: https://www.jurassicquest.com/theme-song

But wait…there's more!

JURASSIC QUEST DRIVE THRU SUMMER TOUR

This summer, catch the Jurassic Quest herd of 70+ dinosaurs in person! More than 2.5 million people have visited Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, and the summer tour is kicking off, with more cities yet to be announced.

Jurassic Quest's herd – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to replicate each dino in true-to-life detail according to the latest research, from coloration to teeth size(!) to textured skin, fur or feathers. For less than it costs most families to go to the movies, go back in time and make epic family memories including a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour, a visit with baby dinos and trainers, and a digital souvenir photo. Tour dates include:

Boise, Idaho , Ford Idaho Center: through May 23

, Ford Idaho Center: through Kansas City, Mo. , GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: through May 30

, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: through Columbus, Ohio Expo Center & State Fair: June 4-13

Expo Center & State Fair: Pittsburgh, Penn. ( Burgettstown ) The Pavilion at Star Lake : June 4-13

( ) The at : Detroit, Mich. , DTE Energy Music Theatre: June 18-July 4

, DTE Energy Music Theatre: Boston, Mass. (Foxborough): Gillette Stadium June 18 - July 11

(Foxborough): Gillette Stadium Chicago, Ill. , NOW Arena: July 9-25

, NOW Arena: Buffalo, NY : Highmark Stadium ( Orchard Park ) July 16-25

: Highmark Stadium ( ) Hartford, Conn. : Pratt & Whitney Stadium ( Hartford ) July 30 - Aug 8

: Pratt & Whitney Stadium ( ) More cities to be announced – sign up with your zip code at https://www.jurassicquest.com/subscribe-now for preferred tickets and to find out when it's your turn to visit the dinos!

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Houston-based Jurassic Quest has been mounting epic dinosaur experiences since 2013, treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. The Jurassic Quest experience is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each of the 70+ dinosaurs has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019, and has brought more than 2.5 million fans a safe family adventure option since June 2020 via drive-thru experiences. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

