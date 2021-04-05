Jurllyshe Has Supported Quadpay as a Payment Method: Buy Now, Pay Later for Apparel

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurllyshe, the newborn online fashion brand has announced that Quadpay has already become their new payment method recently. Buy now and pay over weeks can be used for their clothes and other categories now.

Quadpay details Use Quadpay with $35+

Almost all the people have probably had this experience: when finally find the perfect two piece sets or the cute rompers someday, but the salary has already been spent for the house rent, the food, and other things. Or the day they want to purchase fashion like biker short set or corset top is just one day earlier than the payday, and sometimes it will be sold out, so the one-day difference is absolutely a big difference. After the research, Jurllyshe found that Quadpay suits us and our customers best, so we cooperated with Quadpay finally." said the operation manager of Jurllyshe.

The rules:

1. Quadpay is available for all the products on Jurllyshe, no matter the clothes, accessories, or sexy swimwear.

2. Only if the order is over $35 can the customer choose Quadpay to pay.

3. Customers can only choose the 4-installments option, the four installments are the same, and

customers should pay every 2 weeks.

4. Customers should be the one who is already 18 years old, live in America and have a valid phone number.

5. Customers should use a US debit card to pay.

6. The late fee depends on the seriousness of the case, it can be $5, $7, or $10. But the late fee is for Quadpay, Jurllyshe will not receive the late fee, Jurllyshe will only be paid the bill of the products by Quadpay.

How to use Quadpay on Jurllyshe

1. Add more than $35 products into your Jurllyshe cart and check out.

2. Choose Quadpay as the payment method after typing the personal information.

3. Then it will transfer to Quadpay automatically, type the phone number and receive a code.

4. After typing the code, the bill is paid. And then you need to pay the installment every 2 weeks.

5. If the customer hasn't had the Quadpay account, it will change to the page to let the customer sign in after typing the code. After signing in to Quadpay, the payment will be successful.

