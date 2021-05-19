Jurny Announces Rapid Expansion as Demand Soars for Short-Term Rentals

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , a leading developer of tech-based management solutions for independent hotels and multi-family building owners, today announced plans to expand the company's rapidly growing portfolio by nearly 15%. In addition to expanding existing partnerships in Nashville, the company has entered agreements to integrate its proprietary technology and management systems to operate new locations in Pittsburgh and New York City.

"The expansion of our existing partnerships underscores the success of our technology. Jurny-operated units consistently outperform industry standards. Occupancy and RevPAR rates were nearly double the industry average during the peak of the pandemic, and they continue to perform strongly as the travel industry rebounds," said David Phillips, Co-Founder and President of Jurny. "With restrictions lifting in many states, we are seeing a surging demand, even exceeding pre-pandemic levels, from travelers ready to resume plans."

In addition to taking more than 40 units under management at a luxury building located in a trendy Pittsburgh neighborhood, Jurny will integrate its turnkey management solution to operate a boutique hotel in New York City. Each unit will be upgraded with smart technology for a completely contactless experience with instant access to single-touch check-in and check-out, 24/7 virtual customer support, keyless entry, temperature control, WiFi connection and on-demand cleaning services all through the Jurny app.

"The real estate market is constantly fluctuating due to market changes and economic conditions, so we knew we needed a reliable partner to operate our newest multi-million dollar investment," said Thomas Bost, Principal of Bost Development. "Jurny has a proven track record of operating some of the highest performing properties across the country despite market challenges. The company's innovative, tech-forward approach complements the modern design of our developments, making them the ideal partner for our Pittsburgh project."

As the short-term rental industry continues to grow, Jurny provides independent hotel owners with the technology to remain competitive by modernizing operations to enable a contactless guest experience and streamline efficiencies. The company operates more than 570 units across major U.S. and international cities, including Miami, Nashville, London and Tel Aviv.

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering technology-based management solutions designed to accommodate the modern traveler's evolving needs and expectations. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

