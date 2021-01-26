Jurny Continues U.S. Market Expansion into Baltimore, Locks in Agreement with Historic Hotel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , a leading hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions, today announced an agreement to operate Hotel Brexton, a historic hotel located in the famous Mount Vernon District situated near Baltimore's Inner Harbor central to museums. Jurny will integrate its proprietary technology and management services to operate the newly remodeled 25-unit hotel originally built in 1881.

"Hotel Brexton is an exciting property to add to our growing portfolio for its history, central location and endless potential," said David Phillips, Co-Founder and President of Jurny. "As hotel operators work to adjust to unpredictable market conditions and the evolving demands of travelers, our technology helps boutique hotels, like Hotel Brexton, streamline operations and appeal to the modern traveler without losing their charm."

Jurny offers a turnkey management solution for independent hotels and multi-family building owners designed to enable a contactless guest experience and streamline operational efficiencies, including booking services, cleaning management and customer support. The company currently operates more than 500 units across major U.S. and international cities including Miami, Nashville, London and Tel Aviv.

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering SaaS (software as a service) based management solutions designed to accommodate the modern traveler's evolving needs and expectations. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.jurny.com , and join the conversation on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

