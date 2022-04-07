Jurny Expands Global Footprint, Tapped to Power New Luxury Wellness Lodging Brand

Hospitality Tech Company Enters New Agreements to Power Additional 600+ Units Across U.S., Mexico, Panama, and Iceland, Positioning the Company for Strongest Q1 To Date

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc ., the hospitality tech company powering modern guest experiences and automating operations for top independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties, today announced a new agreement with The Yanko Group, a boutique luxury real estate development firm, to power its new soft brand collection. The company will be the technology and software provider for the developer's newest hotels set to open starting in April under the brand.

"Our new brand is designed for the modern traveler seeking a holistic travel experience combining the best of wellness, design and technology," said Michael Yanko, CEO of The Yanko Group. "Jurny's proven track record for driving results for partners is a testament to their deep understanding of the industry and the needs of the modern traveler, making them the ideal long-term solution for our brand."

Jurny's full-service suite of tools provides operators with all the resources needed to manage and fully automate every aspect of business from a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Jurny's offering includes smart hardware and a mobile app to automate every guest's in-room experience, guest-facing global support staff to field queries 24/7 and an accounting team to manage chargebacks, among other services.

The company also entered agreements to implement its proprietary technology and software to power over 120 new units in Panama, 81 units in Iceland, and two apartment-style hotels in Mexico's resort destination, Tulum. The combined new agreements have positioned the company for its strongest quarter to date with 300% YoY growth compared to Q1 2021.

"Last year was a breakthrough year for our company with the introduction of our proprietary technology and software solutions," said Luca Zambello, Founder and CEO of Jurny. "We kicked off 2022 with our strongest quarter to date and with high profile partnerships like this one in new markets, which confirms our team's dedication to developing high-quality offerings that have been tested during a challenging business climate."

In addition to expanding its global footprint, the Los Angeles-based tech company increased its staff by nearly 20% in 2021, adding key hires across sales, engineering and operation roles to drive continued growth and innovation. The company also welcomed Kevin Rohani, a hospitality industry veteran, to its board of advisors.

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world's most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation, and short-term rental operators. Jurny's one-stop solution enables an industry-first truly automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and operators, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.jurny.com , and join the conversation on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Allison Newell

(919) 607-653

[email protected]

SOURCE Jurny