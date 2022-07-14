Jurny, Inc Bookings Exceed $5.4 million Year to Date Amid Rapid Growth and New Integrations

Hospitality Tech Company Poised for Strongest Financial Year Yet Ahead of New Product Launch Announcement

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality tech company Jurny, Inc ., which powers modern guest experiences and automates operations for independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rentals, is on track for its best fiscal year ever, with bookings via the platform having exceeded $5.4 million year to date, contributing to 300% YoY growth over Q1 2021. Over 20,000 iOS users have downloaded the app in the last 8 months, a 90% increase from the previous period.

Several recent agreements to adopt the Jurny MOS software platform to modernize properties in Iceland, Mexico, and Panama helps position the brand for continued success. "We're off to a strong start for this year, and the 2022 summer travel season, industry projections anticipate it to be one of the busiest on record. We are encouraged by the company's upward trajectory and pleased with the strong yet consistent growth," explained Jurny, Inc co-founder and CEO Luca Zambello.

The company's track has been further bolstered by integrations with industry giants such as Breezeway, Wheelhouse, AutoHost, and Minut. "Together, we're making short-term rentals more efficient, more profitable, and most importantly, more sustainable," said Nils Mattisson, Minut CEO & Co-founder. "Jurny's vision of tech-first, on-demand hospitality deeply resonates with us at Minut. We're proud to partner with Jurny to provide them with privacy-safe insight from inside their properties. Jurny's software is known for its sophisticated automation, powering efficient operations and increasing profit. We're excited to see Minut become an integral part of it."

In addition to the company's financial success, Jurny, Inc recently won a number of industry-leading awards, including the 2022 Gold TITAN Business Award in the hospitality products and services category and the 2022 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Winner Company of the Year in the Hospitality and Leisure category.

Commenting on the awards, Zambello shared, "Strategically orchestrated efforts by the Jurny team have contributed to a record-breaking year for our company. The recognition from our peers is an incredible honor, and I'm so proud of my team for the hard work they put into making this possible. Leading them is an honor."

Jurny's full-service suite of tools allows operators to manage and fully automate every aspect of business from a single, easy-to-use dashboard. The Jurny platform includes smart hardware and a mobile app to automate every guest's in-room experience, guest-facing global support staff to field queries 24/7 and an accounting team to manage chargebacks, among other services.

This summer, the hospitality tech company plans to launch a series of new software products, including Jurny OS and Jurny MOS. Owners and operators of boutique hotels and STRs will be able to manage every aspect of their businesses with the new MOS (Management Operating System) software - from installing and monitoring the smart hardware needed to automate each guest's in-room experience, to managing dynamic pricing and responding to unfair online reviews. The subscription-based versions will provide unrivaled technology automation and data points for optimizing revenue streams.

For more information on the complete hospitality technology stack from Jurny and upcoming product launches, please visit www.jurny.com . To start cutting costs, raising revenue and elevating the guest experience immediately, contact [email protected] for a complimentary property assessment and custom plan for rapid deployment.

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world's most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation, and short-term rental operators. Jurny's one-stop solution enables an industry-first truly automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and operators, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.jurny.com , and join the conversation on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

