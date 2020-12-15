Jurny Partners with Pensio Global and Grupo VerdeAzul to Expand International Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , a leading hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Pensio Realty S.A. and Grupo VerdeAzul to integrate Jurny's proprietary technology and booking services to operate exclusive hotel residential condominium units at the Buenaventura Beach & Golf Resort, a premier beach community in Panama.

"Jurny's innovative business model has delivered proven results for partners by modernizing operations with its seamless technology solutions, and we envision including Jurny as a long-term strategic partner to add value to our resort hotel residential condominium portfolio," said Brandon Keks, CEO of Pensio Global, a multi-faceted real estate and credit-risk group. The company currently has over $400 million in rental property assets under agreement with developers and owners.

"The Buenaventura Beach & Golf Resort Community, coupled together with Pensio's ground-breaking 5-year guaranteed rental income program and Jurny's unique SaaS-based management system, are certain to provide our investor owners and buyers with an unparalleled opportunity to invest in Grupo VerdeAzul developments," said Diego Vallarino, CEO of Grupo VerdeAzul.

Jurny currently operates more than 370 units across five markets, including hotels in Dallas, Miami and Nashville. Each Jurny unit is upgraded with smart home technology to enable a contactless, on-demand experience from check-in to check-out. Guests can book and manage their entire stay through the Jurny App, with access to single-touch check-in and check-out, 24/7 virtual customer support, keyless entry, temperature control, WIFI connection and on-demand cleaning services that follow a 150-point CDC-compliant checklist.

"This strategic partnership with Pensio Group and Grupo VerdeAzul allows us to expand our international presence with an industry leader and further establish the Jurny brand," said David Phillips, Co-Founder and President of Jurny. "By leveraging our combined capabilities and assets, our integration can result in higher guaranteed profits for investors while powering a seamless guest experience."

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering SaaS (software as a service) based management solutions designed to accommodate the modern traveler's evolving needs and expectations. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.jurny.com , and join the conversation on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Grupo VerdeAzul

Grupo VerdeAzul is an investment company that operates the Buenaventura Beach & Golf Resort Community and owns and operates real estate and hospitality assets, invests capital in new companies, and manages substantial liquid and illiquid asset portfolios. By striving to be a premier company by investing, developing, managing, and financing various assets from various market segments, Grupo VerdeAzul seeks to maximize profits for its owners, partners, customers, communities and employees.

Grupo VerdeAzul is committed to the highest standards of excellence, always looking to exceed expectations and be the best in the country of Panama.

For more information on Grupo VerdeAzul, please visit www.grupoverdeazul.com/en/

About Buenaventura Beach & Golf Resort Community

Buenaventura is an exclusive beach community carefully designed to preserve its natural environment and an owner's long-term investment. Every detail has been taken care of to guarantee a sublime experience. From the architectural and landscape designs to the recreation structures, every detail is planned for our guests' complete satisfaction.

For more information on Buenaventura Beach & Golf Resort Community, please visit https://buenaventura.com.pa/en/club-estates/

About Pensio Group

Pensio Realty S.A. forms part of Pensio Global, a multi-faceted real estate and credit-risk group currently active in 4 countries; Canada, the United States, the Bahamas, and Panama, with over $400 million in rental property assets under agreement and an expectation of an additional $200 million in rental property assets under agreement by the end of 2021. Pensio's core business is to provide risk management programs in partnership with the stakeholders of residential rental and resort properties, pre-construction condos, multifamily, vacation properties and commercial properties. Pensio property management performance and guaranteed rent outcomes are secured by surety "performance bonds" insured by global insurers and reinsurers rated AM Best A-Excellence or better.

For more information on Pensio Realty S.A., please visit www.pensiopanama.com .

For more information on Pensio Global, please visit www.pensioglobal.com/about-us

