Jurny Releases Free, AI-Enhanced Property Management System and Tools Powered by GPT-4

New Zero-Fee PMS Deploys in Minutes and Features Industry's Best Single-Click Native Airbnb Integration

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , a pioneering hospitality tech company powering operations for short-term rental (STR) properties across the globe, is rolling out its latest and most robust operating system to date. Available now, JurnyOS 2.0 is powered by GPT-4 and features dynamic AI tools designed to connect, optimize and automate operational tasks and guest management.

JurnyOS 2.0 Highlights:

Never Miss a Message with Nia - Nia is Jurny's advanced AI assistant built on GPT-4, which can automate tasks and enhance customer service while improving operational efficiency. It is already more accurate at many tasks than the average human agent and, thanks to generative ai, is rapidly improving each day; Nia can already handle full conversations with guests, making it infinitely scalable.

Nia is Jurny's advanced AI assistant built on GPT-4, which can automate tasks and enhance customer service while improving operational efficiency. It is already more accurate at many tasks than the average human agent and, thanks to generative ai, is rapidly improving each day; Nia can already handle full conversations with guests, making it infinitely scalable. Premier Management in a Free PMS - Jurny now offers the industry's only completely free PMS leveraging generative AI to assist hosts with managing their properties. With no onboarding fees, an intuitive user interface (UI), and the help of Nia, properties are live in minutes, not months.

Jurny now offers the industry's only completely free PMS leveraging generative AI to assist hosts with managing their properties. With no onboarding fees, an intuitive user interface (UI), and the help of Nia, properties are live in minutes, not months. One (Click) and Done - Jurny's new OS and PMS feature the industry's most robust integration for Airbnb. Property managers can sign in once to seamlessly connect to the Airbnb platform, sync content and historical data, update rates and availability, and receive bookings in real time from the easy-to-use Jurny platform.

Jurny's new OS and PMS feature the industry's most robust integration for Airbnb. Property managers can sign in once to seamlessly connect to the Airbnb platform, sync content and historical data, update rates and availability, and receive bookings in real time from the easy-to-use Jurny platform. All-in-One Vertically Integrated System - Remove the hassle of finding the best tools and say goodbye to tracking multiple licenses and renewal dates. Jurny offers a natively integrated best-in-class technology stack, including popular tools like Wheelhouse, Autohost, Minut and others for advanced analytics & reporting, channel management, reputation management, electronic payments, IoT access control, website development and more.

Luca Zambello co-founded Jurny after more than a decade of working in different areas of the hospitality industry. After building and managing a luxury rental business in Los Angeles, which grew to more than 300 units across five markets and grossed over $1 million in its first year, Zambello quickly realized how archaic existing operational management solutions were and began developing tech in house. In 2019, he and his team launched Jurny to fix the fragmented and costly property management model through modern, transformative technologies.

Today, Jurny is leading the industry's transition to the digital age, utilizing AI and automation in smart ways that enhance the guest experience. According to a recent report from Skift on generative AI's impact on travel, customer service and guest support is one of the most expensive cost centers for short-term rental management companies and the hospitality industry as a whole.

"The release of Jurny's AI-enhanced technology and access to its premium PMS for free is poised to transform the industry," said Andrew Kitchell, Founder & CEO of Wheelhouse. "By democratizing access to advanced tools that were once only available to the biggest players, Jurny is not just changing the game, it's leveling the playing field for everyone in the industry."

For more information about Jurny's powerful hospitality technology ecosystem and to try its PMS with Nia for free, visit www.jurny.com .

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny helps vacation rental and short-term rental (STR) hosts to reimagine property management through its free property management software (PMS) and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven JurnyOS, powered by GPT-4. As the most advanced ecosystem in the industry, Jurny enables single-click native integration with Airbnb and other leading solutions for channel sales, dynamic pricing, guest verification, IoT device management, customer service and more.

Learn more about how Jurny is leading tech-driven, on-demand hospitality through its innovative solutions by visiting www.jurny.com .

