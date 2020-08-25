Jurny Reports Triple-Digit Growth Despite Pandemic, Locks in New Locations in Miami and Nashville

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , a leading hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions, today announced record company growth with the addition of new locations in Miami and Nashville. The company now operates more than 270 hotel and short-term rental units across five markets, with more than 2,500 additional units in the pipeline.

The company officially launched its patent-pending technology earlier this year and has reported 200% growth with occupancy rates double the industry standard during peak hotel closures due to the global pandemic.

"Profit margins in the hospitality industry have always been vulnerable to market fluctuations, including seasonal downturns, staff turnover and price competition, making the impact of the global pandemic catastrophic across the industry," said David Phillips, co-founder and president of Jurny. "Our platform and services streamline operations, reduce redundancies by an average of 70% and automate services to offer a contactless solution, which is crucial for many hotel operators."

Jurny recently entered agreements to integrate its reservation and unit management systems to operate three new Miami locations in the trendy South Beach area.

In Nashville, the company finalized an agreement to operate the high-end boutique 121 Hotel . As part of the agreements, every unit under Jurny management is assessed by data-driven analytics to reduce redundancies and upgraded with smart home technology. Guests can book the units and manage their entire stay through the Jurny app, with access to single-touch check-in and check-out, 24/7 virtual customer support, keyless entry, temperature control, WiFi connection and on-demand cleaning services that follow a 150-point CDC-compliant checklist.

"Larger hotel brands have more resources and easier access to technologies and infrastructure to help them overcome this pandemic, leaving boutique hotels at risk for closure without an affordable option to upgrade," said Tim Burrow, owner of the 121 Hotel. "We selected Jurny based on its ability to drive bookings and its advanced, unique technology that seemed ahead of its time. In the first two weeks of opening, it outperformed my most optimistic expectations in net operating income, guest satisfaction and taking care of every detail of the business and building management. My worry of the effect of COVID-19 on the hotel vanished virtually overnight."

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering SaaS-based management solutions designed to accommodate the evolving needs and expectations of the modern traveler. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

