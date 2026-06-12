Jurupa Community Services District Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

Jurupa Valley, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights JCSD's commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture that empowers employees to deliver exceptional service to the community.

Celebrating JCSD's national recognition as a USA TODAY Top Workplace at its Board Meeting on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Jurupa Valley, California.

The USA TODAY Top Workplace award recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. Recipients are determined solely through direct employee feedback collected through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, an HR Research and technology company that has evaluated Top Workplaces since 2006. The survey evaluates key drivers of organizational success, including employee appreciation, confidence in leadership, alignment with organizational goals, and workplace engagement.

"Being recognized as a USA TODAY Top Workplace is a reflection of the talented and dedicated employees who make JCSD successful," said General Manager Chris Berch. "When employees feel supported, valued, and engaged, they are better positioned to provide the high-quality services our residents depend on every day. This recognition reinforces our commitment to both organizational excellence and exceptional public service."

This national recognition adds to JCSD's growing list of workplace honors, including consecutive Inland Empire Top Workplace awards in 2024 and 2025 from the Inland News Group. The award further demonstrates how JCSD's culture of excellence supports employee development, innovation, and high-quality service to the community.

JCSD's commitment to investing in its workforce has contributed to recognition beyond workplace culture, including recent honors such as Inland Empire Top Workplace, the IPMA-HR Award for Excellence and Innovation, ACWA's Excellence in Innovation Award, and CWEA's Collection System of the Year Award. Together, these recognitions reflect an organizational culture focused on continuous improvement, innovation, and public service.

Founded in 1956, the Jurupa Community Services District is a public agency providing services and programs to Jurupa Valley and Eastvale. It is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of five elected representatives from both cities. Serving over 135,000 people in a 40-square-mile area, JCSD provides a variety of community services and programs, including water, sewer, streetlights, frontage landscape maintenance, graffiti abatement, and parks and recreation services.

Contact Info - Arman Tarzi

Director of Government & Public Affairs

951-685-7434

[email protected]

SOURCE Jurupa Community Services District