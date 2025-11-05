JURY AWARDS $2 MILLION IN LANDMARK BED BUG CASE AGAINST CALIFORNIA HOTEL -- VERDICT UPHELD BY COURT

Bed Bug Jury Verdict Affirmed After Court Denies Defense Motion for New Trial

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic victory for consumer safety, a Ventura County judge has denied the defendants' Motion for New Trial, officially upholding a $2 million jury verdict obtained by Brian Virag, trial attorney and founder of MYBEDBUGLAWYER, INC..

The case — Alvaro Gutierrez and Ramiro Sanchez v. Dario Pini and DLP Management Company — arose from a severe bed bug infestation at the Shores Inn in Ventura, California. During a 2020 stay, the plaintiffs awoke to find live bed bugs crawling on the bed, furniture, and walls. The infestation was so significant that the mattress and bedding contained visible blood smears, fecal spotting, and insect casings, indicating a long-standing and untreated problem.

Both Gutierrez and Sanchez suffered dozens of painful bed bug bites, permanent scarring, and continuing psychological trauma, including anxiety and nightmares.

After a weeks-long jury trial in Ventura County Superior Court, the jury awarded:

$1 million in compensatory damages

in compensatory damages $1 million in punitive damages for conscious disregard of guest safety

The defendants aggressively attempted to overturn the verdict by filing a Motion for New Trial. However, the court rejected the motion in full, ruling that the verdict was supported by overwhelming evidence of negligence and malice.

"The jury got it right — and now the court has confirmed it," said lead trial attorney Brian Virag. "This verdict stands as a warning to negligent hotel operators everywhere: if you rent unsafe rooms and put paying guests at risk, we will find you in court — and we will win."

At trial, experts testified that:

The infestation existed long before plaintiffs checked in.

plaintiffs checked in. The hotel violated basic health and safety standards .

. No professional pest control program was in place.

was in place. Guest complaints about bed bugs went ignored.

This ruling now cements MYBEDBUGLAWYER's standing as the leading authority in bed bug litigation nationwide. The firm holds the largest verdicts ever recorded against hotels, apartment complexes, and vacation rental operators.

ABOUT MYBEDBUGLAWYER, INC.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MYBEDBUGLAWYER, INC. is the only law firm in the United States exclusively dedicated to bed bug litigation. Founded by attorney Brian Virag, the firm has been featured on Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS, Inside Edition, Univision, Telemundo and international media for its groundbreaking work on behalf of bed bug victims. The firm represents clients nationwide against hotels, apartment landlords, and vacation rental companies who expose guests and tenants to unsafe living conditions.

