Jury Awards Austin-Area Family $1.06 Million in Toxic Apartment Case

Lawsuit: Couple and their children were sickened by mold, pests

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Williamson County, Texas state district court jury awarded an Austin-area family $1.06 million after finding that the investor-landlord refused to address toxic conditions in a multi-family apartment complex. The jury found that the toxic mold- and pest-infested townhome sickened them and destroyed their belongings, according to Just Well Law, PLLC.

Kelsi and Corey Wright and their three minor children alleged that Whitestone Crossing Austin LLC refused to maintain its property, refused to repair known and widespread defects, and refused to find the source of water intrusion and humidity in their rented townhome. Built in just 2020, the apartment, which was marketed as "upscale living," is located in the 1200 block of W. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park.

The Wrights' residence eventually was declared uninhabitable and an "extreme risk to safety and health due to mold," by a certified mold inspector, according to the lawsuit. The Wright family, which evacuated the property, suffered from toxic mold exposure.

The jury in the 425th District Court found that the defendants negligently and knowingly caused the families' damages and violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The jury awarded the Wright family $1,061,500 after a three-day trial.

The Wright family was represented at trial by Kristina Baehr, Jessica Yaeger, and Sabine Wakim of Just Well Law, PLLC.

Baehr said, "Kelsi and Corey Wright courageously fought for their family – and for all families. There are 23 million rental units in the United States, most owned by investments firms like the defendant that are cutting costs and cutting corners. The Wrights took a stand for the newborns taking their first breaths and the elderly taking their last. To live in a home like this – under threat from mold and pests – is terrifying and it is dangerous. We are thankful for a jury that took their role so seriously to enforce the safety rules in our community. We hope this verdict sends a message to corporate owners that they cannot knowingly put residents at risk. Mold is deadly. The law is clear: Every family has the right to safe air at home."

The case is Kelsi Wright and Corey Wright, et al., v. Whitestone Crossing Austin LLC, Cause No. 22-1934-C425 in the 425th District Court of Williamson County, Texas.

