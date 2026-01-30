JURY AWARDS LANDMARK $30.5M VERDICT AGAINST THE CITY OF SEATTLE IN ANTONIO MAYS JR. CASE

Historic Verdict Holds City Accountable for Death of 16-Year-Old Antonio Mays Jr. During 2020 CHOP Protests

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A King County jury today found the City of Seattle liable for the wrongful death of Antonio Mays Jr., a 16-year-old who was shot on June 29, 2020, during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP).

After 12 days of deliberation, jurors found the City negligence caused Antonio's death. The jury awarded over 30 Million dollars.

"This verdict is historic—not just for its size, but for what it represents," said Evan Oshan of Oshan & Associates, lead trial counsel. "For the first time, a jury has told the City of Seattle that when you abandon your citizens, when your system fails a child, there will be consequences. This should never happen to another child." (Oshan Law), lead trial counsel for the Mays family. "When a city creates a system, it is responsible when that system fails. This verdict confirms that cities cannot abandon their duty to protect citizens and escape accountability."

Throughout the month long trial, not a single City of Seattle representative appeared in the courtroom. Antonio's father, Antonio Mays Sr., was present every day.

Oshan urged the jury to consider deterrence and the broader implications of its decision. "This should never happen to another child," he said. "This verdict sends a message to cities everywhere: what happened in Seattle during Capital Hill Organized Protest "CHOP" cannot become a blueprint for how cities respond to a crisis."

