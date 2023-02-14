Jury Finds Athens, Ga. Doctor Responsible for Death of Former Athens Musician and Business Owner, Returns $4.36 Million Verdict

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 8, 2023, a jury in the State Court of Clarke County in Athens, Ga. returned an $4.36 million verdict against Athens Heart Center, P.C. and Dr. Subodh Agrawal after a six-day trial focusing on the wrongful death of popular Athens musician and restaurant owner Juan Molina following a routine, elective diagnostic cardiac procedure.

Molina died on August 25, 2017 after undergoing a diagnostic cardiac catheterization at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Ga. that resulted in a fatal ventricle perforation. During a left ventricular chamber angiogram, also known as a ventriculogram, Dr. Agrawal tore and perforated Molina's left ventricle wall by inserting a multipurpose catheter into the ventricle wall and injecting radiocontrast into the wall of the heart. Dr. Agrawal failed to recognize the severity and danger of the perforation to Molina's left ventricle wall and failed to take corrective action in light of the perforated ventricle.

The jury determined that Molina's death was due to medical malpractice on the part of Dr. Agrawal. After 16 hours of deliberation, the jury awarded $3.8 million for the value of Molina's life, plus $500,000 for pain and suffering and $60,000 in medical and funeral expenses.

Harris Lowry Manton LLP partner Steve Lowry – who served as the lead trial attorney and co-counsel with James Carter of James E. Carter, LLC – issued the following statement after the jury returned a verdict in favor of the plaintiff:

"Juan Molina was a remarkably talented musician and local business owner who was loved by the Athens community and had a bright future. We were honored to represent Juan's family in this case and to hold Dr. Agrawal responsible for his negligent actions. We sincerely hope that this verdict sends a clear message about the important responsibility physicians have to provide the quality of care required by law to every patient."

A longtime Athens, Ga. resident, Molina was known for playing in popular local bands including Little Tigers, The Squalls, Time Toy and Go Van Go and was also the co-owner of local restaurants Broad Street Coffee and Echo. Molina was born on January 26, 1959 in Havana, Cuba and earned a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Georgia.

ABOUT HARRIS LOWRY MANTON LLP:

Honored by the Georgia Legal Awards as the 2019 Litigation Department of the Year - Small Firm, Harris Lowry Manton LLP is a full-service trial law firm with offices in Atlanta and Savannah. The firm unites three accomplished partners — Jeff Harris, Steve Lowry and Jed Manton — who are known for securing major verdicts and settlements for clients in complex personal injury, product liability and wrongful death cases. Harris Lowry Manton LLP has been recognized by the Daily Report Top Verdicts and Settlements for seven #1 verdicts across seven categories and features attorneys who have been recognized by leading rating associations, bar associations and other organizations as some of the top trial lawyers in the United States. For more information, visit hlmlawfirm.com.

