Jury finds Lallemand Did Not Willfully Infringe DSM's Patent

Lallemand champions innovation and fair competition, and respects valid intellectual property rights. The jury in Wisconsin heard evidence of Lallemand's position that it is practicing its own patented technology. As a result, the jury returned a verdict that Lallemand did not willfully infringe on the DSM patent, concluding that Lallemand reasonably believed that it used its own intellectual property.

Lallemand, through its Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) business unit, is a leading supplier of fermentation ingredients (yeast, yeast nutrients and antimicrobials) and value-creating services to biofuel producers. Through ongoing innovation and continuous learning about the value-drivers for our customers, Lallemand will continue to deliver products and services to the biofuels industry that drive results. The ongoing legal process cannot stop this continuing commitment to our customers.

About Lallemand

Lallemand Inc. is a privately-held Canadian company, and is a leading developer, producer and marketer of yeasts, bacteria and other microorganisms serving the baking, winemaking, distilling, ethanol, brewing, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, food, fermentation, pharmaceutical and plant care industries. Lallemand has more than 3,700 employees located in over 40 countries, and is active on all five continents. For more information visit www.lallemand.com.

About Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) is a business unit of Lallemand, Inc. Based in Duluth, GA, Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits is the leading supplier of fermentation ingredients and value creating services to the global fuel ethanol and distilled beverage industries. For more information on LBDS, please visit www.lbds.com.

