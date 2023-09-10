Jury Holds Nitrous Oxide Distributor Liable For Conspiring to Market and Distribute Inhalant Drugs - $745 Million Verdict, The Simon Law Firm

News provided by

The Simon Law Firm, P.C.

10 Sep, 2023, 10:18 ET

ST. LOUIS , Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday September 8, 2023, a St. Louis County jury decided, after hearing all the evidence, that United Brands Products Design Development and Marketing, Inc. (an international distributor of nitrous oxide) and Coughing Cardinal, LLC (a local head shop) conspired to sell nitrous oxide—a known inhalant drug—as an inhalant to consumers, that doing so was a deliberate disregard for the safety of the public, and that conscious disregard for safety contributed to cause the death of 25-year-old Marissa Politte.  The jury decided that the cost of that deliberate indifference was $ 745,000,000.

Continue Reading
Ex. 5 (522) trial exhibit
Ex. 5 (522) trial exhibit

United Brands has for decades marketed and sold nitrous oxide (a food propellant) to places like Coughing Cardinal (a head shop selling drug paraphernalia), that simply have no business selling this addictive drug, in quantities that shock the conscience, while at the same time claiming that they have no idea that people are going to head shops to buy this product as an inhalant.  And United Brands has done so without consequence, until now.  The jury sent a message loud and clear to United Brands and the entire nitrous oxide distribution industry:  Stop targeting children and young adults.  Stop selling this product to smoke and head shops.

For the sake of profit, the Politte family paid the ultimate price—the loss of their daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend Marissa, who was by all accounts a modern-day saint.  We hope that her life is memorialized through this verdict, and no family will ever have to live with the pain that the Politte family has lived with and will live with forever.  We thank the jurors for their dedication and service and look forward to the day when nitrous oxide is off the shelves of smoke and head shops.

For additional information, contact Johnny M. Simon at The Simon Firm, [email protected]. The Simon Law firm in St. Louis, recognized as one of the "winningest firms in the United States" by The National Law Journal. The Simon Law Firm has earned over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements nationwide since its founding in 2000.

SOURCE The Simon Law Firm, P.C.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.