Jury Returns $2 Million Verdict for Worker Injured on Construction Site

BROWNWOOD, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the state's first in-person jury trials in the past seven months, a Brown County jury on Friday awarded $1.95 million for injuries suffered by a worker who fell 11 feet through an unmarked opening onto a concrete floor.

Drew M. Garner Jr., 67, was performing an asbestos inspection on the first floor of the Texas Department of Transportation administrative offices in Brownwood on August 20, 2017, when he walked onto a sheet of thin polyplastic covering that could not support his weight. Mr. Garner suffered multiple shattered ribs, a punctured lung and diaphragm as well as a shattered clavicle, from the fall. He continues to suffer ongoing pain from his injuries after more than three years.

The jury found Fast Solutions Environmental, an asbestos abatement company based in Duncanville, Texas, responsible for 90 percent of the negligence associated with the incident, while holding the plaintiff responsible for 10 percent.

"We want to thank the members of the jury and the court for their diligence in creating and maintaining a safe setting to conduct this trial, which was so important to Mr. Garner," said Jud Waltman of Houston's Lanier Law Firm. "While many individuals are faced with unfortunate and understandable delays in having their day in court due to COVID, we were determined to see justice done."

The case is Garner v. Waldrop Construction and Fast Solutions Environmental, No. CV1712542, held in the 35th District Court of Brown County.

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more about Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE Lanier Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

