Jushi Holdings Inc.'s BEYOND/HELLO™ to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in West Chester

Fifth New Pennsylvania Location to Receive Approval to Operate in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYOND / HELLO™, a premier retail chain owned by Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company")(NEO: JUSH.B) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced BEYOND / HELLO received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to begin serving patients from its new West Chester, PA location.

The new dispensary, located at 1261 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, is set to open on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

"From the very beginning, our team at BEYOND / HELLO put a premium on three things - expanding medical marijuana access to the communities who need it most, treating our patients like our own family, and being a trusted resource for patients, caregivers and medical professionals in the community," said BEYOND / HELLO President Blythe Huestis. "We look forward to doing just that at our new West Chester location."

BEYOND / HELLO West Chester will carry a wide array of medical marijuana products, including dry leaf, oils and oil cartridges, concentrates, pills, capsules, tinctures, topicals and various ancillary products. A licensed pharmacist, along with seasoned, trained staff, will be on site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. As the Commonwealth expands its medical marijuana program, BEYOND / HELLO will continue to make state-approved products available to patients.

"BEYOND / HELLO is one of the fastest-growing East Coast retailers with a team dedicated to increasing access to medical marijuana to patients," said Jushi CEO and Chairman Jim Cacioppo. "Additionally, with our pending acquisition of Agape Total Health Care Inc, the BEYOND / HELLO team continues to execute on its plan to establish and maintain a strong retail foothold throughout the Commonwealth, particularly in the Greater Philadelphia, northeastern, and southwestern regions."

The BEYOND / HELLO West Chester location will be open 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. It is the fifth BEYOND / HELLO location opened in the Commonwealth this year, reaching a total of six stores open to date.

About BEYOND / HELLO™

BEYOND / HELLO™, a premier retail chain owned by Jushi Holdings Inc., is a leading dispensary brand focused on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and beyond the first hello. Led by a team of industry and medical experts, BEYOND / HELLO™ brings trusted, personalized marijuana treatments to customers with compassion and professionalism. For more information, please visit https://beyond-hello.com and on Instagram at @beyond_hello_dispensary.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi is a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

