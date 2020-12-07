Jusmelly Armenteros Villalobos's new book Las Historias de Sylvestre, a heartwarming story of a horse's insightful adventures with his friends and family

Sylvestre's stories lived with his friends and family. Lili the giraffe, Pancho the monkey, Pepo the hippopotamus, and Cheo the chick (among others) teach us, young and old, wise and practical advice in real-life situations, united by an unforgettable duo. Through reading, they take us to travel imaginary landscapes, filling each page with enthusiasm and making the adventure of reading more and more enriching.

So here we go! Happy travels in Las Historias de Sylvestre."

Published by Page Publishing, Jusmelly Armenteros Villalobos's new book Las Historias de Sylvestre will fill the readers with wisdom and knowledge as they come along with a jovial horse's amazing journey through many landscapes that feature other animals and friendly humans.

Consumers who wish to be inspired by the enriching fables of this book can purchase Las Historias de Sylvestre in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359110/Jusmelly_Armenteros.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

