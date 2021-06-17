Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is Coming to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an overwhelmingly positive response from the community in Idaho Falls, Just 4 Kids is expanding their pediatric urgent care services to the greater Pocatello area this fall. The new Just 4 Kids Urgent Care clinic will take over the building previously occupied by Black Bear Diner on 190 Bullock Street in Chubbuck. As a pediatric urgent care, Just 4 Kids focuses on providing high quality medical care for kids and bringing parents peace of mind.

Pediatric intensivist, Dr. Aaron Gardner, started Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in 2018 to help fill a gap he saw in the health care system for kids. When asked about this expansion Dr. Gardner stated "We love our team, and we love what we do. We are passionate about bringing parents peace of mind and are thrilled to bring our convenient pediatric services to the Pocatello area."

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care treats a range of acute illness and injury from the common cold to broken bones. This is made possible through their state-of-the-art pediatric urgent care facility, which uses the latest in pediatric imaging, therapeutics, and pain management techniques right in the office —all of it specifically designed for treating children.

Taking advantage of new and advanced technology, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care offers:

Online registration

Onsite laboratory

Onsite X-ray services

Telemedicine visits

Real-time texting with pediatric nurses and providers

Prescription medication dispensing

In addition to utilizing the latest technology at both clinics, Just 4 Kids is committed to bringing the same amazing experience and high level of care to more of Eastern Idaho, by recruiting medical professionals with pediatric experience, who align with the company's core values. That experience means you can rest easy knowing that your child is in the best hands possible for their urgent medical needs.

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care does not replace your regular pediatrician but works closely with them to ensure all treatments, results, and follow-up plans are communicated to the appropriate offices. This means your child's medical care will be as effective and efficient as possible. Any life-threatening medical emergency should be handled by calling 911 and seeking immediate medical attention at a qualified emergency department.

About Just 4 Kids Urgent Care: Just 4 Kids is a pediatric health care company located in Eastern Idaho. They want to change the world of health care for kids, and started their first urgent care March 2018 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. In December of 2020 Just 4 Kids opened the state's first pediatric-only home health and private duty nursing company. Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is locally owned and operated by Dr. Aaron Gardner, a well-known pediatric critical care physician, along with a dedicated staff of medical professionals. Their stated mission is to "deliver health and happiness to children and their families, by embracing their divine potential, serving others authentically, nurturing relationships, and creating places of healing." For more information, follow them at https://www.facebook.com/just4kidsurgentcare.

