Just AI Releases Loveсraft World, the First-Ever Animated Interactive Horror Game for Smart Displays

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just AI, the international vendor of conversational AI tools and technologies, today announced the release of Lovecraft World for Google Assistant and Google Nest Hub smart display. The release marks the first-ever voice-controlled animated game of its kind for smart displays.

With 100 million households set to own a smart display by 2023 and 90 million adults already smart speaker owners, platforms must provide immersive content to attract and retain consumers. Gaming is poised to play an instrumental part in the shaping of these newly burgeoning markets with platforms such as smart displays offering distinct advantages over traditional mobile gaming. Pairing voice with smart screen elements further unlocks content creation possibilities by enabling immersive gaming experiences developed in a comic style for quicker gaming production and better results.

Just AI's Lovecraft World game is a thrilling interactive audio story based on Howard Lovecraft's "Call of Cthulhu" book and provides players with over 60 scenes with unique video content. Each episode consists of one minute of action, followed by an interactive component in which the player is asked to choose the next step from multiple scenarios or to solve a puzzle. Some of the choices presented to the player could be the wrong ones, in which case the player must start from the last checkpoint.

Lovecraft World is the third voice-game released by Just AI, after previous games that included interactive dramas for smart speakers, and Da, Milord, which amassed 1.5 million players on Google Assistant and Yandex's assistant, Alice. Just AI also provides open-source tools by which other developers can create voice games for voice assistant platforms and smart displays.

The Lovecraft World game was built using the open-source Kotlin-based framework JAICF and Google Interactive Canvas framework. JAICF allows the development of agile and complex conversational voice apps and integrates them natively with game engines. The Google Interactive Canvas framework delivers rich and addictive gaming mechanics and effects to the Google Nest smart display along with the porting of existing web-browser games (like games for Facebook) to Google smart displays.

"Just AI's launch of Lovecraft on Google Assistant devices is a pioneering moment in smart display games, as it marks one of the first times that both voice and touch controls are integrated into the gaming experience," said Kirill Petrov, CEO and Founder, of Just AI. "Aside from creating a great game, Just AI is showing other developers what is possible and providing even more of the top-notch content that players love."

To experience Lovecraft World go to https://just-ai.com/en/lovecraft-world/

Founded in 2011, Just AI is an international vendor of professional conversational AI tools and technologies. Just AI's full stack of customizable tools caters to the needs of all kinds of audiences interested in voice tech and conversational interfaces - from game developers and voice assistant skills developers to SMBs and enterprises. Nearly 100 enterprise clients rely on Just AI products for complex Conversational AI projects in banks, insurance, retail, telecom, FMCG, transportation, CX centers, etc. Over 30,000 customers use Aimylogic, a drag-and-drop smart chatbot builder platform. Just AI also leverages its NLU/NLP and AI expertise to build immersive games for Google Assistant and Yandex's voice assistant, Alice.

