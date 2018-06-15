Just Announced: Queen Latifah Presents "Ladies First" With Special Guests Missy Elliott, Remy Ma, Mc Lyte, Nikki D and More During Her First-Ever Louisiana Superdome Mainstage Performance at the 2018 Essence Festival® On Saturday, July 7th

Join the Festival community by following us on Twitter, @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2018 ESSENCE Festival® on Facebook. For more information about ticket sales and accommodations and for the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival®, visit www.essencefestival.com.

The ESSENCE Festival® is executive produced by ESSENCE Festivals LLC, a division of ESSENCE Communications Inc., and is produced by Solomon Group. Sponsors of the 2018 ESSENCE Festival® in New Orleans include presenting sponsor Coca-Cola and major sponsors AT&T, Ford, McDonald's, State Farm and Walmart.

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications is the number one media company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 15 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent African-American owned company focused on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of women of color.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-announced-queen-latifah-presents-ladies-first-with-special-guests-missy-elliott-remy-ma-mc-lyte-nikki-d-and-more-during-her-first-ever-louisiana-superdome-mainstage-performance-at-the-2018-essence-festival-on-saturday-300667071.html

SOURCE Essence Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.essence.com

