JUST ANNOUNCED: REO Speedwagon to perform at A Taste of Colorado, Saturday September 1

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording shot the band to mainstream success in the '80s. Their album Hi Infidelity, released in 1980, delivered four Top 40 Hits, "Keep on Loving You," "Take it on the Run," "Don't Let Him Go," and "In Your Letter." That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States. REO Speedwagon has now sold 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites. Many of the other REO hit songs include: "Can't Fight this Feeling", "Time for Me to Fly", "Roll with the Changes", "Ridin' the Storm Out", "Here with Me", "In my Dreams", "That Ain't Love", "Live Every Moment", "One Lonely Night", "Sweet Time", "Keep the Fire Burnin'", and "I Do Wanna Know".

VIP tickets are available to the Capitol VIP Experience, sponsored by Patrón Tequila, which will include delicious and inventive summer cocktails, the "Splash into Summer" photo experience, multiple bars inside and outside, unique food and beverage offerings, as well as a main stage viewing deck, air-conditioned indoor lounge, private restrooms, and the "Patrón the Summer" outdoor lounge. VIP Tickets can be purchased at www.axs.com

The festival will continue its 35-year tradition of being the largest free admission food and music festivals in Colorado attracting over 500,000 attendees over the three day Labor Day weekend. A Taste of Colorado has something for everyone with over 50 food vendors, 175 marketplace vendors, a Kids Zone experience with arts, crafts and an exciting children's stage, and 25 national and regional musical acts on 4 music stages.

The festival is sponsored by: AARP CO, American Paintball Coliseum, AMLI Residential, Barefoot, Breckenridge Brewery, Bridgestone, Budweiser, Colorado Lottery, Cutarelli Vision, Denver Escape Room, Eldorado Spring Water, Escape Campervans, Farmland, FairLife Milk, First Choice Communications, HARIBO, Johnsonville, KeVita Kombucha, Lasik Vision, Passanante's Home Food Services, Patrón Tequila, Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, SaHale Snacks, Sheraton Denver Downtown, Sprint, Wahl, Westword, 5-hour Energy, 9News

About A Taste of Colorado:

A Taste of Colorado is a three-day, free admission festival produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The event takes place over Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park. In addition to local and worldly cuisine, music stages and shopping, there will be local artisans featured in the Arts & Crafts Marketplace, and interactive activities and games for kids. A Taste of Colorado is the ultimate end-of-summer opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the sounds, tastes, and sights of Colorado's diverse cultural traditions and Western heritage. For more information, visit www.ATasteofColorado.com, check out A Taste of Colorado on Facebook, follow @ATasteofCO on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and search #ATasteofCO.

