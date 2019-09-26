Just Announced: Taylor Grey Will Reunite With Why Don't We in Europe for Select Dates + Premieres Tour Diary Video

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Grey has just announced that she will be jumping back on tour with Why Don't We for select dates on the European run of their 8 Letters 2019 World Tour. The announcement arrives paired with the release of another tour diary video, click to watch .

Tour Dates credit: @alfy2trill

The singer/songwriter has been on a roll this year, completing three different tours in just one summer, releasing an assortment of new content, highlighted by completing her Junior year at Stanford. The American songstress comes directly off touring with the beloved boy band throughout the US for all of August, so it was to no surprise when Why Don't We asked Taylor to continue opening for them on the European leg of their world tour. Taylor will be joining the band on all EU dates throughout October 2019, see below for the list of tour dates:

OCT 6 // FRYSHUSET ARENAN // SODERMAN SWEDEN

OCT 7 // SENTRUM SCENE // GRUNERLOKKA NORWAY

OCT 9 // LILLE VEGA // KØBENHAVN DENMARK

OCT 10 // DOCKS // HAMBURG GERMANY

OCT 11 // STADTHALLE OFFENBACH // FRANKFURT GERMANY

OCT 12 // WARSTEINER MUSIC HALL // DORTMUND GERMANY

OCT 14 + 16 // TIVOLIVREDENBURG // UTRECHT NETHERLANDS

OCT 15 // POPPODIUM TILBURG // TILBURG NETHERLANDS

OCT 18 // KLEINE OLYMPIAHALLE MÜNCHEN // MÜNCHEN GERMANY

For more info, go to TaylorGreyMusic.com

Speaking ahead of the tour Taylor Grey said, "I'm beyond excited to be back on the road with Why Don't We! And I couldn't be happier to be back in Europe so soon! The entire Why Don't We team has become an incredible tour family and I cannot wait to reunite with them and reunite with the fans! And it's all happening before midterms!"

The gifted songwriter and energetic performer, Taylor Grey first burst onto the music scene in 2016, the same year she started her undergraduate degree at Stanford University. Driven by introspection and emotive delivery, the 22-year-old Northern California native has been building a name for herself as a prolific recording artist by navigating today's contemporary pop landscape with authenticity and vulnerability that is impossible not to cheer on. Taylor's latest project, her self titled EP GREY (produced by Oliver "Oligee" Goldstein [Foster the People, Christina Aguilera] and executive producer, Josh Abraham [Justin Bieber, P!nk]), has been featured on some of Spotify's major playlists such as Pop Sauce and supported by the likes of iHeart, YSBNow, Just Jared, and more. Taylor's music is a melting pot of provocative, emotional, and playful that reflects in her writing and performance. While most students are planning for the next party in between classes/semesters, Taylor Grey is either in the studio or on the road touring, sharing the stage with the likes of The Vamps, Why Don't We, New Hope Club, Jacob Whitesides, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Walk the Moon, O-Town, and more. With her infectious energy and genuine passion for songwriting, it's clear she isn't about to take a break. Familiarize yourself with Taylor Grey's loveable personality and enrapturing vocals before her musical career explodes.

