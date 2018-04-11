Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey

With close to 70% of the 2017 audience representing meeting planners and 60% having 10+ years of experience in the events industry, the Pharma Meeting Pros Summit is the ideal forum to learn from and meet with industry veterans to understand current trends, innovations, and effective strategies for optimizing medical meeting operations. Plus, with an anticipated attendance of 200 for 2018, the audience is the ideal size for interactivity to maximize learning and networking with key industry players to optimize engagement.

"Recognizing that most of the Meeting Planners who attend reside in the New Jersey area, we have increased their travel convenience by moving the event to New Brunswick. We've already received much positive feedback regarding this locational change from our loyal participants and anticipate an increase attendance from Planners as a result," says Event Director, Kristen Hunter, now in her 10th year producing this Summit.

Speakers facilitate educational sessions, case studies, interactive panel discussions, intimate roundtables and workshops over the course of the Summit. An exclusive exhibit area highlights leading properties, technologies, and service providers — all with expertise specific to the medical meetings industry.

For more information and to register, visit www.exlevents.com/mpsummit.

To share your expertise on the speaking faculty contact Kristen Hunter at 212-400-6241 or khunter@exlevents.com.

at 212-400-6241 or khunter@exlevents.com. For information on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, contact Dor Peled at 917-258-5159 or dpeled@exlevents.com.

