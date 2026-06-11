Just Bare® and FX's "The Bear" Team Up to Unveil the Chef's Edit Dining Experience in NYC

The free event will feature five dishes curated by Courtney Storer, Chef and Culinary Producer of "The Bear." Menu items are inspired by the series' central characters with Just Bare® chicken as the key ingredient, from a Chicken Piccata based on Carmy's instinct to reinvent classic dishes closest to his heart, to a Spring Pea Crème Fraiche dedicated to Tina's determined spirit, alongside dishes that represent Syd, Richie and Marcus. Guests will gather around an open-format kitchen and family-style shared tables for an elevated communal dining experience with Storer on-site to guide them through the character story and technique behind each dish.

"Creating the menu for this event was a chance to explore one of my favorite things about food: its ability to tell a story," said Storer. "Each dish was inspired by a different character, relationship or moment from 'The Bear,' and we used Just Bare® chicken to bring those personalities to life. Having a versatile, high-quality ingredient gave us the flexibility to be creative while staying true to the heart of the menu. I'm excited for fans to cook these recipes, gather around the table and connect with the characters and stories behind them."

What to Expect at The Chef's Edit Event

Event Timing & Location: June 18 from 7:30 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET at Meatpacking Collective (412 W 14 th St, New York, NY 10014)

June 18 from 7:30 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET at Meatpacking Collective (412 W 14 St, New York, NY 10014) Event Format: Guests can take part in the Chef's Edit experience through one exclusive seating, designed to mirror the connection-driven energy of "The Bear's" kitchen.

Guests can take part in the experience through one exclusive seating, designed to mirror the connection-driven energy of "The Bear's" kitchen. Reservations: Just Bear x FX's "The Bear" fans 21+ can reserve via Eventbrite on a first-come, first-served basis: HERE

Can't Make It to NYC? Bring FX's "The Bear" Home

For fans beyond New York, the campaign expands nationwide with elevated meal kits available to purchase starting June 25 for $12.99 via justbarechicken.com/thechefseditkit. Developed in collaboration with Storer, the kits will feature Tina's character-inspired dish from the event to bring the taste of FX's "The Bear" into homes. As a gift with purchase, fans will also receive a custom cutting board, kitchen towel and tote bag inspired by this unique collaboration.

"'The Bear' has redefined how people think about food, kitchens and the emotion beyond what's on the plate," said Chelsea Parker, Senior Director of Brand Marketing. "At Just Bare®, that same care and commitment to quality food is at the center of everything we do, so the connection was natural for us. This partnership is our way of bringing those shared values to life through food in a way people can experience and easily recreate at home."

*Attendance at the New York event is limited and requires advance registration via Eventbrite. Reservations are available while supplies last. Additional terms and details will be provided at the time of booking.

About Just Bare®

Just Bare® provides premium fresh and frozen chicken made from all-natural chicken raised with no antibiotics, no additives, and no preservatives. The brand is built on a promise of simplicity, quality, and transparency—delivering chicken consumers can feel confident serving at home. From fresh, case-ready products to its Oven Roasted and Lightly Breaded platforms, Just Bare® offers families flavorful, trustworthy chicken that they can feel good about serving, rooted in its belief that "Bare Tastes Better™."

About FX's "The Bear"

The fifth and final season of FX's "The Bear" premieres on June 25 and picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie (Abby Elliott) discover Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant "perfect" might not be the food, but the people. The series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, and was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions and streams on Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ellie Stamerjohn

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Bare