Just Business, Co-founded by David Batstone and Mark Wexler, Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Social Innovation Designer Maria Perez

Founded in 2006, Just Business began by incubating the non-profit Not For Sale as a response to human trafficking and labor exploitation and has continued to invest in and incubate profitable and forward-thinking ventures dedicated to positive impact in the world.

The Just Business team brings a unique mix of business and social impact acumen to its ventures, with more than 50 years of collective leadership experience from start-ups to Fortune 500 multinationals, in diverse sectors ranging from consumer products, environmental sustainability, engineering, transportation, media, software, hardware, fashion to e-commerce. The core team at Just Business and its extended international network have cultivated a focused portfolio of enterprises designed to mutually strengthen financial and impact outcomes by prioritizing hands-on collaboration over passive portfolio investing.

Ms. Perez will join Just Business as a Lead Designer and Brand Director for several projects, which will include:

- Design & Art Direct a new leading American energy company. Ms. Perez will advise the company in the most strategic way to go about its visual & communication through the development of a new creative look & feel. Ms. Perez will create a book containing brand identity and strategies of communication, including the development of a human-centered-design website that showcases the impact of the company.

- Website and Branding for a new company focused on driving capital investments in renewable energy. Ms. Perez will design the company's branding which includes a website, communication, and social media strategy. She will also develop a brand book and website that highlights the company mission.

Ms. Perez is a highly in-demand Social Innovation Designer who has worked on some of today's most recognizable and groundbreaking products and campaigns for socially conscious brands, among them: Clover, Patagonia Provisions, organicgirl, Rebbl, and KeVita.

An expert in Human-Centered Design approach, Perez is an MFA graduate of the School of Visual Arts' Design for Social Innovation program. She has spent more than four years working with impact-leading socially conscious brands. Her original work has been showcased in major design exhibitions, including her piece "Garbage Tornado", featured at the Gramercy Gallery NYC in 2014, curated by Kevin O'Callaghan. Her work has also been featured by The New York Times, Edible Magazine, Boston Globe, Outside Magazine, Travel+Leisure, Edible Silicon Valley, and Hoodline.

Mark Wexler, Cofounder & Managing Partner, Just Business

