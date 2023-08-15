Just Date Announces Nationwide Launch of Organic Date Sugar in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

The mom- and doctor-founded brand expands in-store presence nationwide with good-for-you granulated Date Sugar packed with fiber and antioxidants

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Date , the mom and doctor-founded brand redefining the sugar category with its natural sweeteners made from organic dates, announced today the nationwide launch of its Organic Date Sugar in Sprouts Farmers Market stores. This launch marks Just Date's entry into Sprouts Farmers Market stores and is the first national distribution for Just Date's Organic Date Sugar. Just Date products can also be purchased online at enjoyjustdate.com Thrive Market and Amazon, as well as regionally at retailers including Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Central Market, Erewhon and Fresh Thyme Market.

Just Date

Just Date's products are made with upcycled dates that are dried and ground to produce a sugar with a delicious, deep caramel flavor that's naturally sweet and packed with vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. Just Date Sugar is the first of the company's products to be officially Upcycled Certified , and the date sugar's packaging furthers the brand's commitment to sustainability, as it's made from previously recycled materials.

With seven of 10 Americans concerned about the level of sugar in their diets, there's a strong need for alternative sweeteners that are both flavorful and nutritious. Increasingly concerned about the medical threats posed by sugar to cardiovascular health and to people with diabetes, including her father and patients at UCSF, Dr. Sylvie Charles sought natural alternatives to sugar on her journey to founding Just Date. Inspired by the nourishing Indian meals of her youth, she found that not only were organic dates delicious, they also had a naturally low glycemic index, high nutrient density and high antioxidant content, leading her to officially launch Just Date in 2017.

"As a doctor and mother of two, I always strive to empower my fellow parents and anyone concerned about their health to have access to healthy and delicious foods that don't leave them missing the flavors they crave," says Just Date Founder, Dr. Sylvie Charles. "The reaction to Just Date has been incredible so far, and I'm humbled and excited to see our organic date sugar launching across the country in Sprouts Farmers Market. I can't wait to see all the delicious foods Sprouts shoppers create with Just Date Sugar!"

"One thing has been clear over the past several years: Americans are hungry for healthier sugar alternatives. That's why we're thrilled to have Just Date's delicious and nutritious organic granulated sugar now available on Sprouts' shelves nationwide," says Just Date's West Coast Sales Director, Haley Walsh. "We're excited to grow as a female-founded company and reach new heights."

Just Date's suite of date-based products includes Date Sugar, Date Syrup and Pomegranate Syrup, as well as an exciting new date-sweetened confection coming later this year. To find a store location near you that carries Just Date products, or to learn more about the brand, visit enjoyjustdate.com and follow the company on Instagram at @enjoyjustdate .

About Just Date

Just Date is reimagining the sugar category by making nutrient dense sweeteners from whole fruit. Founded by Dr. Sylvie Charles, Just Date's mission is to help people enjoy natural sweetness that nourishes the body. This women-owned company has changed hundreds of thousands of customer's relationships with sugar, showing them that delicious, satisfying food doesn't have to mean compromising on cravings. Just Date's flagship SKUs include the award-winning Just Date Syrup, made with only one ingredient, organic upcycled dates, Just Pomegranate Syrup, the only version that is free of refined sugar, and Just Date Sugar, packed with fiber with 1g per teaspoon and 48g per cup.

MEDIA CONTACT: Autumn Communications | [email protected] | 212-206-9780

SOURCE Just Date