Just Engaged? Win a Dream Wedding at Keepsake at the Academy Valued at $30,000

Christian Palikuca, Managing Director of Keepsake at The Academy said, "We are thrilled to giveaway a dream wedding to a lucky couple. We know this is a big-ticket item and we're proud to pioneer such an incredible giveaway. At Keepsake, our team and I strive to serve the community with a flex space for any type of experience, from 220-person weddings to company culture engagements and the Dream Wedding Giveaway is a perfect way to open our doors and welcome the community."

The Academy will be a live, work, play destination designed and built by Baxter, featuring 28 affordable apartments, a co-working space, a massive food hall, a restaurant, a fresh produce market, a beer garden and Keepsake, a 220-person event space.

